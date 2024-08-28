Patriots receiving votes in top 10

× Expand Photo by Richard Force The Homewood defense catches their breath during a game between the Homewood Patriots and the John Carroll Cavaliers at Cavalier Stadium on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 in Birmingham, Ala.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

After the first week of games, Homewood is receiving votes in Class 6A. The Patriots were impressive in a 35-6 win over John Carroll in Week 1 and are on the cusp of the top 10.

This week, Homewood hosts Briarwood, the new No. 10 team in 5A.

Here's the rest of the 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (13); 1-0

2. Parker (5); 1-0

3. Clay-Chalkville; 1-0

4. Spain Park; 1-0

5. Oxford; 1-0

6. Gadsden City; 1-0

7. Mountain Brook; 1-0

8. Gulf Shores; 0-1

9. Pike Road; 0-1

10. Muscle Shoals; 0-1

Others receiving votes: Homewood (1-0), Hartselle (0-1), Helena (0-0), Athens (1-0), McAdory (1-0), Chelsea (1-0), Spanish Fort (1-0).

