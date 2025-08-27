Patriots receiving votes in 6A poll

× Expand Homewood takes the field before a game between Homewood and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force.

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Homewood began the season in the receiving votes category of the Class 6A poll, and that's where the Patriots remain following a 51-7 win over John Carroll in the Battle of Lakeshore last Friday night.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Parker (10); 1-0; 188

2. Clay-Chalkville (5); 1-0; 167

3. Saraland (3); 1-0; 158

4. Spain Park; 1-0; 119

5. Pike Road; 1-0; 109

6. Mountain Brook; 1-0; 71

7. Muscle Shoals; 1-0; 55

8. Hartselle; 1-0; 42

9. Spanish Fort; 1-0; 36

10. Oxford; 0-1; 34

Others receiving votes: Benjamin Russell (0-1) 12, Homewood (1-0) 12, Fort Payne (1-0) 9, Russell Co. (1-0) 8, Athens (1-0) 5, St. Paul's (1-0) 1.

