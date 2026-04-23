Patriots baseball team finishes regular season ranked No. 1

× Expand Homewood pitcher Levi Nickoli (17) gets ready to throw a pitch during a game between Homewood and Hoover on Wednesday March, 18th, 2026 at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Homewood High School baseball and softball teams are ranked in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings of the season.

Homewood's baseball team capped off the regular season with a record of 28-6, maintaining its spot at the top of the 6A poll. The Patriots are opening the first round of the state playoffs at home against Huffman on Friday, with a doubleheader set for 5 p.m.

Homewood's softball team has had a terrific season, posting a 22-5 season so far with the area tournaments on deck next weekend. The Patriots have risen to No. 8 in 6A.

Here are the full 6A rankings:

BASEBALL CLASS 6A

1. Homewood (28-6)

2. Spain Park (27-7)

3. Cullman (24-9)

4. Northridge (28-6)

5. Hartselle (19-11)

6. Mountain Brook (24-4-1)

7. Oxford (24-11)

8. Pike Road (25-7)

9. Saraland (24-7)

10. Gulf Shores (21-11)

Others nominated: Benjamin Russell (23-7), Chelsea (15-17), Fort Payne (22-8), Hazel Green (27-9), Hueytown (22-14), McGill-Toolen (20-10), Mortimer Jordan (27-7), Rehobeth (20-9-1), Stanhope Elmore (20-12), Wetumpka (17-10-1).

SOFTBALL CLASS 6A

1. Hartselle (29-5-1)

2. Saraland (34-5-1)

3. Wetumpka (35-5)

4. Spanish Fort (32-11-1)

5. Hazel Green (32-13-1)

6. Cullman (35-7-1)

7. Helena (20-11)

8. Homewood (22-5)

9. Athens (23-14-2)

10. Chelsea (22-15-2)

Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (18-15), Chilton Co. (14-14-1), Gardendale (24-14), Gulf Shores (19-14), McAdory (23-9-2), Mortimer Jordan (16-21-1), Oxford (16-12), Pell City (21-13-2), Pike Road (21-11), Rehobeth (20-15), Spain Park (22-14).