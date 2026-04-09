Patriots baseball team remains top-ranked squad

× Expand Homewood catcher Cooper Mullins (26) and third baseman Will Siegel (8) celebrate a play during a game between Homewood and Hoover on Wednesday March, 18th, 2026 at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Homewood High School baseball team remained the top-ranked team in Class 6A in this week's Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings.

Homewood had another strong week of play, only losing an extra-inning game against 7A Bob Jones. The Patriots did win an area game at Rickwood Field, then defeated Hazel Green 5-1. They also beat Gardendale 13-2 to improve to 22-5 on the season.

Here are the full 6A rankings:

CLASS 6A

1. Homewood (22-5)

2. Spain Park (24-7)

3. Cullman (18-5)

4. Northridge (22-5)

5. Mountain Brook (24-4-1)

6. Hartselle (17-11)

7. Hazel Green (25-8)

8. Oxford (18-10)

9. Pike Road (20-5)

10. Saraland (19-6)

Others nominated: Athens (15-10), Benjamin Russell (18-6), Chelsea (13-14), Fort Payne (17-8), Hueytown (17-13), McGill-Toolen (17-7), Mortimer Jordan (23-5), Pelham (15-9), Pell City (12-11), Rehobeth (16-6), Southside-Gadsden (13-9), Stanhope Elmore (17-10), Wetumpka (14-8-1).