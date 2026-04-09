Patriots baseball team remains top-ranked squad

Homewood catcher Cooper Mullins (26) and third baseman Will Siegel (8) celebrate a play during a game between Homewood and Hoover on Wednesday March, 18th, 2026 at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
The Homewood High School baseball team remained the top-ranked team in Class 6A in this week's Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings.
Homewood had another strong week of play, only losing an extra-inning game against 7A Bob Jones. The Patriots did win an area game at Rickwood Field, then defeated Hazel Green 5-1. They also beat Gardendale 13-2 to improve to 22-5 on the season.
Here are the full 6A rankings:
CLASS 6A
1. Homewood (22-5)
2. Spain Park (24-7)
3. Cullman (18-5)
4. Northridge (22-5)
5. Mountain Brook (24-4-1)
6. Hartselle (17-11)
7. Hazel Green (25-8)
8. Oxford (18-10)
9. Pike Road (20-5)
10. Saraland (19-6)
Others nominated: Athens (15-10), Benjamin Russell (18-6), Chelsea (13-14), Fort Payne (17-8), Hueytown (17-13), McGill-Toolen (17-7), Mortimer Jordan (23-5), Pelham (15-9), Pell City (12-11), Rehobeth (16-6), Southside-Gadsden (13-9), Stanhope Elmore (17-10), Wetumpka (14-8-1).