Patriots baseball team ranked No. 1 again this week

× Expand Homewood's Jack Bland (34) runs for home as his teammates start to celebrate during a game between Homewood and Hoover on Wednesday March, 18th, 2026 at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Homewood High School baseball team remained the top-ranked team in Class 6A in this week's Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings.

The Patriots now hold a record of 20-4 through Wednesday. Over the last week, Homewood wrapped up play in the Gulf Coast Classic with an 8-2 win over Hatton last Wednesday. Homewood split a doubleheader at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Saturday, beating Lawrence County 14-4 but falling to Grove City 6-2. On Wednesday, Homewood earned an area win over Jackson-Olin.

Here are the full 6A rankings:

CLASS 6A

1. Homewood (19-4)

2. Spain Park (22-6)

3. Cullman (14-3)

4. Hazel Green (24-5)

5. Oxford (17-8)

6. Northridge (18-3)

7. Mountain Brook (21-4-1)

8. Hartselle (13-11)

9. Pike Road (18-4)

10. Saraland (17-5)

Others nominated: Athens (13-8), Benjamin Russell (17-4), Chelsea (12-11), Fort Payne (14-8), Hueytown (13-13), McGill-Toolen (15-7), Mortimer Jordan (19-5), Pelham (14-6), Pell City (9-8), Rehobeth (16-6), Southside-Gadsden (11-9), Stanhope Elmore (12-10), Wetumpka (13-5).