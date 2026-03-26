Patriots baseball team ranked No. 1

× Expand Homewood during the national anthem before a game between Homewood and Hoover on Wednesday March, 18th, 2026 at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Homewood High School baseball team is in the midst of a special season so far.

The Patriots have risen to the No. 1 spot in Class 6A in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings. Homewood was No. 2 in the first set of rankings last week and ascended to take the top spot this week.

Homewood just wrapped up its spring break trip, winning three of four games at the Gulf Coast Classic to move its record to 18-3 on the season. A win over Hoover last week was also impressive.

Here are the full 6A rankings:

CLASS 6A

1. Homewood (17-3)

2. Hartselle (11-8)

3. Hazel Green (21-5)

4. Oxford (14-7)

5. Northridge (16-2)

6. Mountain Brook (17-4)

7. Wetumpka (10-2)

8. Fort Payne (12-5)

9. Rehobeth (16-4)

10. Cullman (10-3)

Other nominations: Athens (12-6), Benjamin Russell (13-4), Chelsea (11-10), Hueytown (13-12), McGill-Toolen (13-6), Mortimer Jordan (16-5), Pelham (11-6), Pell City (7-8), Pike Road (17-3), Saraland (12-5), Southside-Gadsden (9-8), Spain Park (14-6).