Patriots basketball teams outside top 10 in latest ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood guard Kam Foster (23) guards the inbound pass by Mountain Brook guard Trey Davis (1) during a game between Homewood and Mountain Brook on Fri, Dec. 5, 2025, at Spartan Arena at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school basketball rankings of the season on Dec. 18.

Homewood's boys and girls teams are continuing to play well against challenging competition, and both are still in the others nominated category in Class 6A.

In the last week, Homewood's boys fell to Vestavia Hills before bouncing back to beat Muscle Shoals. The Lady Patriots dropped a game to Vestavia Hills as well.

Here are the Class 6A rankings on the boys and girls side.

Boys Class 6A

1. Gadsden City (17-0)

2. Oxford (9-3)

3. Pelham (13-0)

4. Shades Valley (12-3)

5. Cullman (13-1)

6. Mountain Brook (10-2)

7. Saraland (11-1)

8. Lee-Huntsville (8-2)

9. Huffman (10-6)

10. Hazel Green (7-5)

Others nominated: Blount (8-2), Calera (12-3), Clay-Chalkville (10-5), Homewood (6-5), Jasper (8-3), Jemison-Huntsville (7-5), McAdory (7-5), Minor (9-3), Murphy (14-2), Northridge (10-3), Pike Road (8-4), Pinson Valley (6-5), Rehobeth (7-6), Spain Park (10-4), Wetumpka (10-4).

Girls Class 6A

1. Park Crossing (11-1)

2. Hazel Green (9-2)

3. Clay-Chalkville (10-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (15-1)

5. Northridge (12-0)

6. Stanhope Elmore (12-2)

7. Buckhorn (11-3)

8. Murphy (10-1)

9. Jasper (11-1)

10. Decatur (13-2)

Others nominated: Calera (10-5), Central-Tuscaloosa (9-1), Chelsea (7-5), Fort Payne (8-4), Gardendale (8-6), Gulf Shores (9-5), Homewood (9-5), Jackson-Olin (13-1), Minor (11-3), Mortimer Jordan (10-6), Mountain Brook (7-5), Oxford (6-4), Paul Bryant (10-2), Pelham (8-4), Spain Park (8-8), Wetumpka (11-3).