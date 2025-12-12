Patriots basketball teams remain just outside top 10

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood forward Hayes Decoudres (11) dribbles against Mountain Brook forward Frank Druhan (10) during a game between Homewood and Mountain Brook on Fri, Dec. 5, 2025, at Spartan Arena at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its second high school basketball rankings of the season on Dec. 11.

Homewood's boys and girls teams are playing well against challenging competition so far, and both are in the others nominated category in Class 6A.

Here are the Class 6A rankings on the boys and girls side.

Girls Class 6A

1. Park Crossing (10-1)

2. Hazel Green (9-1)

3. Clay-Chalkville (9-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (13-1)

5. Northridge (11-0)

6. Stanhope Elmore (10-2)

7. Chelsea (6-4)

8. Buckhorn (8-3)

9. Murphy (8-1)

10. Mountain Brook (6-5)

Others nominated: Calera (7-3), Central-Tuscaloosa (9-1), Cullman (9-2), Decatur (11-2), Fort Payne (6-4), Gardendale (6-5), Gulf Shores (7-4), Homewood (9-4), Jackson-Olin (10-1), Minor (9-3), Mortimer Jordan (8-5), Oxford (6-1), Pelham (5-4), Pinson Valley (6-1), Saraland (6-2), Shades Valley (8-2), Southside-Gadsden (5-4), Spain Park (7-6), Wetumpka (10-2).

Boys Class 6A

1. Gadsden City (14-0)

2. Oxford (5-3)

3. Pelham (10-0)

4. Mountain Brook (10-1)

5. Shades Valley (10-2)

6. Cullman (11-1)

7. Hazel Green (7-3)

8. Pinson Valley (6-1)

9. Saraland (8-1)

10. Huffman (7-6)

Others nominated: Blount (8-1), Buckhorn (5-6), Calera (9-2), Clay-Chalkville (9-3), Gardendale (8-3), Hartselle (7-4), Homewood (5-4), Jasper (6-2), Jemison-Huntsville (6-4), Lee-Huntsville (7-2), McAdory (6-4), Minor (8-2), Murphy (12-2), Pike Road (7-2), Rehobeth (7-3), Spain Park (9-3), Theodore (6-4), Wetumpka (9-3).