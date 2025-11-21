Patriots basketball teams just outside top 10

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Homewood women's basketball player Lane Crowe faced off against Fort Payne during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its first high school basketball rankings of the season on Nov. 20.

Homewood's boys and girls teams are off to strong starts, and both are in the others nominated category in the first rankings of the season.

Here are the Class 6A rankings on the boys and girls side. The next set of ASWA rankings will be released in December.

Girls Class 6A

1. Park Crossing (5-0)

2. Hazel Green (3-1)

3. Mountain Brook (3-1)

4. Fort Payne (4-0)

5. Clay-Chalkville (4-0)

6. McGill-Toolen (5-1)

7. Northridge (3-0)

8. Stanhope Elmore (3-0)

9. Hartselle (3-1)

10. Buckhorn (5-0)

Others nominated: Benjamin Russell (2-1), Chelsea (2-2), Gardendale (3-1), Gulf Shores (3-2), Homewood (3-1), Jackson-Olin (5-0), Minor (3-0), Murphy (3-0), Oxford (3-0), Parker (3-1), Paul Bryant (3-0), Pelham (2-0), Saraland (3-1), Shades Valley (3-1) Wetumpka (2-1).

Boys Class 6A

1. Gadsden City (3-0)

2. Clay-Chalkville (5-0)

3. Oxford (3-0)

4. Jemison-Huntsville (3-0)

5. Mountain Brook (4-0)

6. Hazel Green (2-1)

7. Cullman (4-0)

8. Pinson Valley (2-0)

9. Minor (3-0)

10. Buckhorn (3-0)

Others nominated: Blount (5-0), Calera (3-1), Chelsea (3-1), Gardendale (3-1), Homewood (1-2), Hueytown (2-3), Huffman (1-3), Lee-Huntsville (3-0), McAdory (3-2), Murphy (4-1), Northridge (4-0), Park Crossing (4-1), Pelham (2-0), Saraland (5-0), Shades Valley (3-2), Spain Park (3-2).