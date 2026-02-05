Patriots boys at No. 7 in final ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood guard Kam Foster (23) dribbles the ball during a game between Homewood and Mountain Brook on Fri, Dec. 5, 2025, at Spartan Arena at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its final high school basketball rankings of the season on Feb. 5.

Homewood's boys find their final spot in the poll at No. 7 in Class 6A. They have won nine straight games, notching wins over Hayden, Winterboro and defending Class 7A champion in Hoover in the last week.

Homewood's girls have lost three straight games and will wrap up the regular season in the others nominated category.

Here are the Class 6A rankings on the boys and girls side.

Boys Class 6A

1. Oxford (24-4)

2. Paul Bryant (22-7)

3. Gadsden City (25-2)

4. Pelham (26-2)

5. Murphy (22-6)

6. Shades Valley (21-5)

7. Homewood (21-7)

8. Mountain Brook (19-6)

9. Clay-Chalkville (18-8)

10. Minor (19-7)

Others nominated: Blount (15-9), Calera (21-5), Cullman (21-5), Gardendale (16-11), Hazel Green (18-11), Huffman (17-13), Jasper (21-6), Jemison-Huntsville (19-11), Lee-Huntsville (15-8), McGill-Toolen (17-13), Northridge (21-9), Pinson Valley (14-9), Russell Co. (19-6), Saraland (23-6), Spain Park (20-9).

Girls Class 6A

1. Hazel Green (24-2)

2. Park Crossing (25-3)

3. Clay-Chalkville (22-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (24-4)

5. Fort Payne (22-4)

6. Stanhope Elmore (26-3)

7. Murphy (20-3)

8. Chelsea (20-6)

9. Northridge (23-7)

10. Decatur (24-5)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (18-8), Cullman (21-7), Gulf Shores (16-12), Homewood (16-11), Jackson-Olin (17-7), Minor (20-6), Mountain Brook (13-11), Oxford (15-11), Paul Bryant (15-6), Russell Co. (20-3), Spain Park (16-14).