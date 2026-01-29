Patriots boys rise a spot in latest ASWA rankings

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood guard Jace Harden (12) grabs a rebound during a game between Homewood and Mountain Brook on Fri, Dec. 5, 2025, at Spartan Arena at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school basketball rankings of the season on Jan. 29.

Homewood's boys and girls teams are continuing to play well against challenging competition, with the boys rising a spot to No. 7 in Class 6A this week. They have won six straight games now, notching a 66-37 win over Parker last week.

Homewood's girls are still in the others nominated category of 6A, getting back on track with a 42-36 win over Parker last week.

Here are the Class 6A rankings on the boys and girls side.

Boys Class 6A

1. Oxford (20-4)

2. Paul Bryant (22-7)

3. Gadsden City (24-2)

4. Pelham (24-2)

5. Murphy (22-6)

6. Shades Valley (20-5)

7. Homewood (18-7)

8. Mountain Brook (17-6)

9. Clay-Chalkville (17-7)

10. Huffman (17-11)

Others nominated: Blount (13-9), Calera (20-4), Cullman (19-5), Gardendale (16-9), Hazel Green (18-9), Jasper (19-5), Jemison-Huntsville (16-11), Lee-Huntsville (15-8), Minor (17-7), Pinson Valley (11-9), Russell Co. (18-4), Saraland (21-6), Spain Park (18-9).

Girls Class 6A

1. Hazel Green (23-2)

2. Park Crossing (23-2)

3. Clay-Chalkville (20-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (24-4)

5. Fort Payne (20-4)

6. Stanhope Elmore (23-3)

7. Northridge (22-6)

8. Murphy (20-3)

9. Chelsea (18-6)

10. Decatur (21-4)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (17-7), Cullman (20-6), Gulf Shores (15-12), Homewood (16-8), Jackson-Olin (17-7), Jasper (19-7), Minor (18-6), Mountain Brook (12-10), Oxford (14-9), Paul Bryant (15-6), Russell Co. (19-2), Spain Park (14-12).