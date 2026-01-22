Patriots boys crack top 10 in latest ASWA rankings

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood guard Davis Lee (30) dribbles against Mountain Brook center Rocco Gray (55) during a game between Homewood and Mountain Brook on Fri, Dec. 5, 2025, at Spartan Arena at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school basketball rankings of the season on Jan. 22.

Homewood's boys and girls teams are continuing to play well against challenging competition, with the boys cracking the top 10 at No. 8 in Class 6A this week. The boys have now won five straight games, notching wins over Minor, Benjamin Russell and Jackson-Olin over the last week.

Homewood's girls are still in the others nominated category of 6A, beating Minor but falling to Jackson-Olin.

Here are the Class 6A rankings on the boys and girls side.

Boys Class 6A

1. Oxford (17-4)

2. Paul Bryant (21-7)

3. Gadsden City (23-2)

4. Shades Valley (19-4)

5. Pelham (22-2)

6. Murphy (20-6)

7. Cullman (19-4)

8. Homewood (17-7)

9. Mountain Brook (16-6)

10. Huffman (16-10)

Others nominated: Blount (13-7), Buckhorn (12-14), Calera (17-4), Clay-Chalkville (15-7), Gardendale (15-8), Hazel Green (17-9), Jasper (18-5), Jemison-Huntsville (14-10), Lee-Huntsville (14-8), Minor (16-7), Pinson Valley (10-8), Russell Co. (18-4), Saraland (19-6), Spain Park (18-8).

Girls Class 6A

1. Hazel Green (22-2)

2. Park Crossing (21-2)

3. Clay-Chalkville (18-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (21-4)

5. Stanhope Elmore (22-3)

6. Fort Payne (18-4)

7. Northridge (20-6)

8. Murphy (19-3)

9. Chelsea (17-6)

10. Decatur (20-4)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (16-7), Calera (15-7), Central-Tuscaloosa (15-7), Cullman (19-6), Gulf Shores (14-12), Homewood (15-8), Jackson-Olin (17-6), Jasper (19-6), Minor (17-6), Mortimer Jordan (13-12), Mountain Brook (11-10), Oxford (12-9), Paul Bryant (15-5), Spain Park (14-11).