Patriots outside top 10 in latest ASWA rankings

Photo by David Leong Homewood guard Devyn Hudson (23) dribbles the ball during a game between Homewood and Mountain Brook on Fri, Dec. 5, 2025, at Spartan Arena at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school basketball rankings of the season on Jan. 15.

Homewood's boys and girls teams are continuing to play well against challenging competition, and both are still in the others nominated category in Class 6A.

Since the last rankings, Homewood's boys have won key area games against Parker and Jackson-Olin. The Lady Patriots beat both teams within the last week as well.

Here are the Class 6A rankings on the boys and girls side.

Boys Class 6A

1. Oxford (16-4)

2. Paul Bryant (18-7)

3. Pelham (21-1)

4. Gadsden City (22-1)

5. Shades Valley (17-4)

6. Huffman (15-8)

7. Murphy (17-6)

8. Mountain Brook (15-5)

9. Cullman (18-4)

10. Minor (16-5)

Others nominated: Blount (12-4), Buckhorn (11-12), Calera (16-3), Clay-Chalkville (14-7), Gardendale (14-7), Hazel Green (16-8), Homewood (14-7), Jasper (16-4), Jemison-Huntsville (13-8), Lee-Huntsville (13-7), Pinson Valley (8-8), Russell Co. (15-4), Saraland (17-5), Spain Park (15-8).

Girls Class 6A

1. Park Crossing (20-1)

2. Hazel Green (20-2)

3. Clay-Chalkville (17-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (19-3)

5. Stanhope Elmore (19-3)

6. Northridge (18-4)

7. Fort Payne (16-4)

8. Murphy (16-3)

9. Decatur (19-3)

10. Chelsea (15-6)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (15-6), Calera (13-6), Cullman (16-5), Gulf Shores (14-10), Hartselle (15-7), Homewood (14-7), Homewood (14-7), Jasper (17-5), Minor (17-5), Mountain Brook (9-10), Oxford (12-8), Russell Co. (17-1), Shades Valley (13-6), Spain Park (13-10).