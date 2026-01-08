Patriots basketball remains outside top 10 in latest ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood guard Jace Harden (12) passes the ball against Mountain Brook guard Parker Wright (22) during a game between Homewood and Mountain Brook on Fri, Dec. 5, 2025, at Spartan Arena at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school basketball rankings of the season on Jan. 8.

Homewood's boys and girls teams are continuing to play well against challenging competition, and both are still in the others nominated category in Class 6A.

Since the last rankings, Homewood's girls won two of three in Gulf Shores, knocked off Buckhorn and suffered a loss to Minor in an area game. Homewood's boys finished 2-1 on a trip to Arizona, then won all three games in the Metro Tournament. The Patriots also beat Buckhorn before losing to Minor.

Here are the Class 6A rankings on the boys and girls side.

Boys Class 6A

1. Pelham (20-0)

2. Shades Valley (16-3)

3. Cullman (18-2)

4. Gadsden City (20-1)

5. Oxford (14-4)

6. Mountain Brook (14-4)

7. Hazel Green (15-6)

8. Paul Bryant (16-7)

9. Murphy (16-6)

10. Huffman (13-8)

Others nominated: Blount (12-3), Buckhorn (10-11), Calera (14-3), Clay-Chalkville (13-6), Homewood (12-7), Jasper (14-4), Jemison-Huntsville (12-8), Lee-Huntsville (12-7), Minor (14-5), Muscle Shoals (10-5), Northridge (15-6), Pinson Valley (8-6), Saraland (15-5), Spain Park (14-7), Wetumpka (13-6).

Girls Class 6A

1. Park Crossing (17-1)

2. Hazel Green (18-2)

3. Clay-Chalkville (15-1)

4. McGill-Toolen (17-2)

5. Stanhope Elmore (17-3)

6. Northridge (16-4)

7. Fort Payne (15-4)

8. Murphy (14-3)

9. Decatur (17-3)

10. Chelsea (13-6)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (13-6), Calera (11-5), Cullman (16-3), Gardendale (13-7), Gulf Shores (12-9), Hartselle (13-7), Homewood (12-7), Jasper (15-5), Minor (13-5), Mortimer Jordan (11-9), Mountain Brook (7-10), Oxford (8-8), Paul Bryant (11-4), Russell Co. (15-1), Shades Valley (13-4), Spain Park (12-8), Wetumpka (14-4).