Patriots, Lady Patriots grab area titles

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Basketball The Homewood High School boys basketball team won the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at Minor High School.

The Homewood High School boys and girls basketball teams played at the same time against the same opponent Tuesday evening, but in different locations. They emerged with the same result: a Class 6A, Area 10 tournament championship.

The Homewood boys knocked off top seed and tournament host Minor, 53-41. Kaleb Carson scored 22 points and Latham Binkley notched 12 points in the victory. Minor defeated Homewood twice in the regular season by a combined seven points, and the Patriots finally got the upper hand in the tournament.

Homewood's girls won their 13th straight game in a 55-37 win over Minor to win the area tournament title on their home floor.

The wins mean both teams will host 6A sub-regional games later this week. The default dates for those are Friday for the girls and Saturday for the boys, but game times will be confirmed later this week. Homewood's boys will host the loser between Mountain Brook and Huffman, which face off Wednesday evening. Homewood's girls will host Huffman.

John Carroll's boys played in the Class 5A, Area 9 tournament final Tuesday. The Cavs fell to Wenonah 57-44, meaning John Carroll will hit the road for a 5A sub-regional game this weekend.