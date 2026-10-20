Patriots, Cavs set for volleyball regionals

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood players celebrate during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Sat., Aug. 22, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

The high school volleyball postseason continues this week.

In each bracket, winning the first match clinches a spot at the state tournament next week at the Birmingham CrossPlex. After that, the next two matches determine seeding for state.

Homewood plays Austin at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Class 5A North Super Regional at the Finley Center in Hoover.

The Patriots finished second in the Class 5A, Area 10 Tournament last week and beat Oxford 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-9) in Monday’s sub-regional. Iris Gibson had nine kills, a .389 hitting percentage, a 3.00 serve receive rating and three blocks. Corinne Erickson had nine kills and a .304 hitting percentage. Kamryn Coleman had 20 assists, 13 digs, five kills, three aces and a block. Addison Wood had eight digs, four assists and a 2.52 serve receive rating, and surpassed 1,000 career digs.

The winner plays the winner of Jasper and Fort Payne in a 3 p.m. semifinal, and the final and third-place match are at 11 a.m. Friday. Area 10 champion Mountain Brook is on the opposite side of the bracket, so the two could meet only in the final.

View the Class 5A North bracket at this link.

John Carroll plays Randolph School at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Class Double AA North Super Regional at the Finley Center.

The Cavaliers finished second in the Class Double AA, Area 3 Tournament, falling to Briarwood Christian 3-0 (25-10, 25-8, 25-18) in the final. The winner plays the winner of St. John Paul II and Indian Springs in a 3 p.m. semifinal, and the final and third-place match are at 11 a.m. Thursday.

View the Class Double AA North bracket at this link.