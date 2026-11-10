Patriots boys and girls finish second at state cross-country meet

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kelly McNair The Homewood cross-country teams finished runner-up at the state meet Nov. 7, 2026, in Moulton. Photo courtesy of Kelly McNair.

Homewood High School's cross-country teams each finished as the Class 5A state runner-up Saturday at the AHSAA State Cross Country Championships at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Moulton, with Mountain Brook taking both titles.

The Homewood girls scored 46 points to Mountain Brook's 33, well clear of third-place Fort Payne (141). Freshman Evelyn Buckner led the Patriots in third place, finishing in 18 minutes, 19.5 seconds.

Eighth grader Maggie Moore was seventh in 18:27.3, and Lexie Fowlkes finished eighth in 18:53.5. Karis Kynes (19:09.7) and Madelyn Luckianow (19:20.6) completed the scoring in 15th and 18th. Lucie Rein and Eleanor Green finished 29th and 39th.

Hartselle's Grace Goldman won the girls race in 17:46.5.

The Homewood boys scored 48 points to finish behind Mountain Brook (41) and ahead of Florence (76). Henry Siegel finished third overall in 15:46.0, and Will Thompson was seventh in 15:49.3.

Wade Thomas (15:52.6) and Trevor Crosson (15:53.8) finished 11th and 12th, and Isaiah Davis (16:02.4) was 16th. Will Simpson and Jack Crabtree placed 20th and 21st.

Florence's Charlie Hollingsworth won the boys race in 15:19.7.

John Carroll Catholic High School competed in the Double-A private school division. Anton Brakke led the Cavaliers' boys in 30th place with a time of 17:40.4, followed by Christopher Topazi in 37th (18:01.3) and James Segars in 42nd (18:16.8). Zuzu Dillard finished 49th in the girls race in 22:59.6.