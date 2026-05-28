Homewood, John Carroll soccer players earn all-state honors

Several players from Homewood High School and John Carroll Catholic High School received recognition on the 2026 Alabama High School Soccer Coaches all-state teams.

Homewood's girls program earned one of the top individual honors of the cycle, with senior forward Meagan Tucker landing on both the Class 6A first team and the Super All-State second team. Senior defender Greysi Suazo earned a 6A second-team selection. Earning honorable mention were sophomore forward Vivienne Champigny, senior midfielder Ryanne Ezekiel, junior midfielder Kardyn Spears and senior goalkeeper Jaelyn Ward.

On the boys side, Homewood placed two players on the 6A first team: senior forward Amon Kapelach and junior midfielder Aiden Winzeler. The second team included junior midfielder Andy Platt, senior defender Jeff Giffin and sophomore defender Jean Hernandez. Sophomore defender Eli Malki received honorable mention.

At John Carroll, the girls program had two first-team 5A selections: senior midfielder Olivia Sullivan and junior goalkeeper Charlotte Soulis. Earning honorable mention were freshman forward Charlie Sullivan, freshman forward Kimberly Martinez and freshman defender Ella Yerkes.

The John Carroll boys placed three players on the 5A all-state teams. Senior defender Ismael Jimenez earned first-team recognition. Senior goalkeeper Walter Hungerpillar and sophomore midfielder Dylan Barretto each earned second-team nods. Receiving honorable mention were senior forward Yeri Maldonaldo, junior defender Emmanuel Gonzalez and freshman midfielder Adam Tullis.