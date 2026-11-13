Football recap: Patriots drop heartbreaker, Cavs hang tough

× 1 of 27 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 Beni Walden (TE) 15 tries to avoid tacklers after the catch - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender × 2 of 27 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 Ty Ford (LB) 4 fights through the stiff arm for an open field tackle - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender × 3 of 27 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 Star Spangled Girls having fun while trying to stay warm after the halftime show - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender × 4 of 27 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 Kamryn Foster (WR) 2 reaching for the ball in the flats - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender × 5 of 27 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 Chappy Chapleau beat the defenders to the corner to gain a 1st down late in the 2nd quarter - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender × 6 of 27 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 Cheerleaders and Homewood Lettermen celebrate the Touch Down with the mandatory push-ups - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender × 7 of 27 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 Timothy Roshell (QB) 1 funbles the ball on the goal line - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender × 8 of 27 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 The offense celebrates after Reid Goldstein (WR) 4 recovers the Homewood fumble in the end zone for a TD - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender × 9 of 27 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 Caaleb Thomas (DB) 15 in the air for the Homewood interception - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender × 10 of 27 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 11 of 27 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 Travis Tebeau (QB) 7 throws to his Wide Receiver in the flats - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender × 12 of 27 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 The Cheerleaders and the Flag Lowering crew with the obligatory Centipede march... if you know, you know - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender × 13 of 27 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 Senior Cheerleader, Kate Northington working the student section to hype them up - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender × 14 of 27 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 The student section, lead by the Homewood Lettermen, hyping the team along with the cheerleaders - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender × 15 of 27 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 Beckham Newell (WR) 13 closing on the ball thrown to him by Timothy Roshell (QB) 1 - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender × 16 of 27 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 Homewood Defense pile on the Pike Road ball carrier - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender × 17 of 27 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 Star Spangled Girl Sr., Ellie Pope communicates with team mate while they await the que for the step-out into their next set in Homewood Band's halftime show - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender × 18 of 27 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 Jack Myers (QB) 7 beats the Pike Road rushers to the corner for a positive gain on the scramble - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender × 19 of 27 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 Homewood defense celebrates after stopping the Pike Road offense on a 4th down attempt - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender × 20 of 27 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 Rodregus Lambert (LB) 21 and Tate Burdeshaw (S) 17 stop the Pike Road ball carrier just shy of the goal line - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender × 21 of 27 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 Tate Burdeshaw (S) 17 with the open field tackle - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender × 22 of 27 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 Homewood defense cause a fumble, but it sails out of bounds - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender × 23 of 27 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 Beckham Newell (WR) 13 sails past the defender - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender × 24 of 27 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 Tate Burdeshaw (S) 17 successfully defends a pass downfield - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender × 25 of 27 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 Homewood Lettermen were committed, with the paint tops, even in the extreme cold weather - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender × 26 of 27 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 Homewood captains look on in the Coin Toss before the game - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender × 27 of 27 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Homewood vs Pike Road - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd2 Head Coach Ben Berguson looks on as the team warm up behind him before kickoff - in Homewood's 35-38 loss to Pike Road, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender Prev Next

HOMEWOOD -- For a half, the Homewood High School football team looked poised to extend its season.

The Patriots built a two-touchdown lead, weathered a pair of Pike Road scoring drives and carried a 28-14 advantage into the locker room Friday night.

But the second half told a much different story.

Pike Road scored 21 unanswered points to take control in the third quarter, and although Homewood rallied to tie the game in the fourth quarter, the home side couldn't find one final response in a heartbreaking, 38-35 loss in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.

The loss ends Homewood's season at 10-2, while Pike Road (9-3) advances to host Gulf Shores next week.

“They outplayed us,” said Homewood head coach Ben Berguson on the second half. “They’re really good on offense and they came up with some big plays. Once they scored after halftime, we just never could get the momentum back.”

Homewood appeared to have the visitors on their heels early. After converting a fake punt with a run, the Patriots finished the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run by Chappy Chapleau to take a 7-0 lead.

The Homewood defense then capitalized on a Pike Road mishandled read option near the goal line, with Rod Lambert recovering the fumble to end the threat.

Four plays later, Jack Myers found Beckham Newell underneath, and the junior wide receiver turned a short completion into an 81-yard touchdown to push the lead to 14-0 with 13.9 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

Pike Road responded with a touchdown as Gunner Gibbs hit Caiden Thomas on third-and-goal to cut it back to a one possession game.

Reid Goldstein, making his return to the lineup, broke loose for a 59-yard run on the next play, then recovered a Timothy Roshell fumble in the end zone for a touchdown two plays later. The sequence restored Homewood's two-score advantage at 21-7.

Pike Road saw Gibbs and Thomas connect on a long play that put the ball at the 1-yard line and Quinton Robinson punched it in to cut it to 21-14.

Homewood had another opportunity to extend that lead before halftime after Caaleb Thomas intercepted Gunner Gibbs with 29.9 seconds remaining and returned it 30 yards. That set up Roshell to Kamryn Foster for an 8-yard score to bring it back to a two-possession game.

The visitors’ comeback started quickly in the third quarter.

Gibbs connected with Thomas for a 31-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to seven early in the third quarter. The duo struck again later in the period, setting up Marquette Allen's touchdown reception to tie the game at 28.

Pike Road then took its first lead of the night when Tavaris Capurs broke free for a 50-yard touchdown with 11 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Homewood answered with its own quick scoring drive to open the fourth. Newell hauled in two significant receptions, including a 28-yard touchdown pass from Myers to knot the score at 35 with 10:10 remaining.

It would be Myers' final series of the night, as Homewood continued its regular rotation between the two quarterbacks.

Pike Road responded with a fourth-down conversion on a 31-yard completion from Gibbs to Briece Baker, eventually settling for Camden Davis' 26-yard field goal to regain the lead at 38-35 with 7:25 left.

Homewood had opportunities to respond, but couldn't put together another scoring drive.

Goldstein was stopped inches short on a fourth-and-1 attempt near midfield with just over four minutes remaining. The Patriots' defense subsequently forced a fourth-and-9, but the visitors opted for a pooch punt with 1:54 remaining, forcing Homewood to drive the length of the field with one timeout.

The Patriots' final possession ended with an interception, as Marcellus Davis went up to make the play on a third-down pass and secure the Pike Road victory.

Myers finished 9-of-13 throws for 178 yards and two touchdowns, while Roshell completed 9-for-15 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

Newell paced all receivers with nine catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Goldstein added 133 yards on 17 touches, including his unusual fumble-recovery score.

Gibbs completed 24 of 32 passes for 273 yards, three touchdowns and an interception for Pike Road. Thomas finished with 10 catches for 156 yards and two scores, while Capurs rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

“We have lost three games this year by a combined 12 points, and all in the fourth quarter,” said Pike Road head coach Granger Shook. “Tonight, we won against a very good Homewood team in the fourth quarter. Really proud of our players. We just executed and it was a fun game to be a part of.”

Briarwood 27, John Carroll 19

John Carroll fought hard but fell 27-19 to unbeaten Briarwood on Friday night at Lions Pride Stadium in the second round of the Private Class AA playoffs, ending its season at 5-7.

The Cavaliers trailed by only one point, 20-19, early in the fourth quarter, and finished with 288 total yards and no turnovers.

Briarwood scored first on a 9-yard touchdown run from Jackson Reyer, and Kyan Burroughs answered with a 3-yard touchdown run for John Carroll to make it 7-6 late in the first quarter. Reyer scored again from 8 yards out early in the second quarter to make it 13-6, and Harry White tied it at 13-13 with a 3-yard touchdown run with 5:17 left in the half.

Briarwood took a 20-13 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run from Jamison Barnes late in the third quarter. John Carroll got within a point when White threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Tucker Rice with 11:55 left in the fourth quarter, but the extra point missed. Barnes scored from 9 yards out with 10:29 left to make it 27-19, and neither team scored again.

White completed 20 of 31 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 24 yards and a score on eight carries. Rice caught eight passes for 58 yards and the touchdown, and TJ Richardson had five catches for 77 yards. Kannon Hammock and Aubrey Coker each caught three passes, and Coker ran for 31 yards on four carries. John Carroll converted 5 of 10 third downs and had 22 first downs.

John Carroll won a first-round playoff game at Randolph a week earlier, 28-7. The Cavaliers finished the season 5-7.

Briarwood improved to 12-0 and will face American Christian in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 20.