Patriots dominant in opening round win

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Jack Myers (7) passes the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong.

HOMEWOOD -- The Homewood High School football team continued its dominant season Friday night, jumping out to a 22-point first-quarter lead before cruising to a 36-14 victory over Theodore in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs.

The Patriots (10-1) wasted little time establishing control, scoring on their opening possession as Chappy Chapleau capped an efficient drive with a touchdown run. Homewood converted the 2-point attempt to take an 8-0 lead with 9:12 remaining in the first quarter.

After a muffed punt briefly gave Theodore (5-6) an opportunity to respond, the Patriots defense came up with a pass breakup on third down before the Bobcats missed a field goal.

Homewood quickly made them pay.

Timothy Roshell connected with Beckham Newell just beyond the first-down marker, and the junior receiver turned the catch into a 74-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 15-0.

The Patriots recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the Theodore 18-yard line, setting up another scoring opportunity. Chapleau finished the short drive with his second touchdown of the quarter, giving Homewood a 22-0 advantage before the opening frame closed out.

Freshman running back Cyn'Mauree Debruce added a 2-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter to push the lead to 29-0.

The Bobcats finally found the end zone before halftime, with Jadon Strait connecting with Demarcus Beckham for a 20-yard touchdown to make it 29-7 as the clock expired.

Theodore carried that momentum into the second half, scoring on just the second play after halftime. Strait found Beckham over the middle for an 88-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to 29-14 with 11:25 remaining in the third quarter.

Debruce broke loose for a 55-yard run on the next drive to set up Roshell's 1-yard touchdown plunge, restoring the Patriots' 22-point advantage at 36-14 with 8:28 left in the third.

That would be the final scoring of the night, as Homewood's defense kept the Bobcats from mounting another serious threat. Theodore reached the 1-yard line late in the fourth quarter but couldn't score before time expired.

Homewood's two-quarterback approach produced an efficient night. Jack Myers completed 8 of 10 passes for 83 yards, while Roshell went 3 for 6 for 105 yards and accounted for a passing and rushing touchdown.

Debruce led the Patriots' ground attack with 95 total yards on 12 touches and a touchdown. Chapleau added two scores on five carries, while Newell finished with seven catches for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Demarcus Beckham was the standout performer for Theodore, hauling in 10 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Strait completed 14 of 25 passes for 233 yards and two scores.

“We have to clean up some on special teams and understand the value of practicing well,” said Homewood head coach Ben Berguson. “Too many mistakes. A lot of times, we would have 10 guys doing the right thing and one guy not. We need to get all 11 guys playing together.”

With the win, Homewood hosts Pike Road next week after the latter defeated Bessemer City in the opening round.

John Carroll 28, Randolph 7

John Carroll avenged its loss two weeks ago to Randolph, winning 28-7 on Friday night in the first round of the Private Class AA playoffs.

The Cavs led Randolph 21-10 in the fourth quarter two weeks ago, when the teams capped off region play against one another, but this time the Cavs did not let their lead slip away.

With the win, John Carroll wins its second playoff game in the last 22 years.

The Cavs will travel to No. 1 Briarwood in the second round.