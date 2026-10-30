Patriots knock off Oak Mountain, look toward playoffs

× Expand Homewood runs onto the field before a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force.

Homewood High School's football team beat Oak Mountain 24-15 on Friday night at Waldrop Stadium to finish the regular season 9-1.

Homewood threw for 238 yards, with Beckham Newell catching seven passes for 108 yards and a touchdown and Kamryn Foster catching nine for 101.

Homewood led 7-0 at halftime, and head coach Ben Berguson said the Patriots left points on the field early.

"I was disappointed in the first half. We were in the red zone two other times and should have scored twice. It should have been 21-0 at half. We've got to finish drives," Berguson said.

Oak Mountain's defense stopped Homewood on fourth-and-1 late in the first quarter, with Jack Myers' run stuffed at the 1:26 mark. Timothy Roshell then threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Newell, who caught the ball over a defender with 9:54 left in the second quarter, to make it 7-0. Oak Mountain drove into the red zone late in the half but failed on fourth down from the 6-yard line with 26 seconds left.

Cyn'Mauree Debruce scored on a 5-yard run with 9:40 left in the third quarter, and Myers added a 1-yard touchdown run with 5:06 left to make it 21-0. Charlie Vacarella answered with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Brody Hughes with 1:29 left in the quarter.

Jozy Hicks kicked a 39-yard field goal with 8:00 left in the fourth quarter to make it 24-7. Vacarella threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Hudson Brewer with four seconds left, and a successful two-point conversion set the final margin.

Myers completed 14 of 16 passes for 152 yards, and Roshell was 5 of 8 for 86 yards and the touchdown. Tyler Betts ran for 41 yards on eight carries, and Debruce ran for 39 yards and a score on seven. Tate Burdeshaw intercepted a pass, Manning Yost had a sack and Michael Luckianow broke up four passes. Oak Mountain was held to 51 rushing yards and went 1 for 8 on third down and 0 for 3 on fourth down.

Berguson was complimentary of his defense.

"I thought our defense played great tonight again," Berguson said.

Oak Mountain head coach Jason Kervin pointed to the offense as the biggest struggle of the season and credited his defense.

"We just struggle on offense, man," Kervin said. "Our defense plays hard. We're outmatched in a few positions, but they play their tails off."

Kervin said Oak Mountain isn't changing its approach, and he praised his seniors. He said he believes in what is being built at Oak Mountain and that the future is bright.

"We know what we're up against. We're not going down to a classification. We're not changing regions," Kervin said.

Homewood improved to 9-1 overall and will host Theodore in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 6. Oak Mountain finished the season 2-8.

Leeds 41, John Carroll 0

Leeds scored early and often on the way to a 41-0 win over John Carroll on Friday night, as both teams wrapped up the regular season in the non-region matchup.

Leeds will host Brooks next week in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs, while John Carroll hits the road to play Randolph in the Private Class AA postseason.