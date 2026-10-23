Hicks wins it for Patriots with late field goal

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Jozy Hicks (25) kicks the ball during a game between Homewood and Calera on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 at Waldrop Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.

Homewood 10, Ramsay 7

Homewood High School’s football team beat Ramsay 10-7 on Friday night at Waldrop Stadium in Class 5A, Region 4 play on a 42-yard field goal by Jozy Hicks, finishing the region schedule 7-0.

The Patriots had already clinched the region title for the second straight year, and Homewood’s defense held Ramsay to 122 total yards, 20 of them on the ground.

Ramsay scored first in the first quarter, and Homewood tied it at 7-7 before halftime on a touchdown run by Timothy Roshell. Hicks then kicked the 42-yard field goal to win it.

Roshell ran for 77 yards and the touchdown on 18 carries, and Chappy Chapleau added 28 yards on eight carries. Beckham Newell caught three passes for 44 yards. Gabriel Carlson punted five times, with three downed inside the 20.

Ramsay managed five first downs and went 1 for 11 on third down. The Rams were penalized 15 times for 120 yards.

Homewood improved to 8-1 overall and 7-0 in Region 4, and hosts Oak Mountain next week. The Patriots, the region champions, will host Theodore in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 6. Ramsay fell to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the region, and has an open date next week.

Randolph 25, John Carroll 21

John Carroll fell 25-21 to Randolph on Friday night in Private Class AA, Region 2 play, after leading 21-10 early in the fourth quarter.

Randolph scored the game’s final 15 points.

John Carroll scored first on a touchdown with 5:04 left in the first quarter, and Randolph cut it to 7-3 on a 27-yard field goal by Tanner Durbin with 2:19 left. Randolph took a 10-7 lead with a touchdown 49 seconds before halftime. John Carroll answered with a touchdown with 6:11 left in the third quarter to go ahead 14-10, and added another with 11:56 left in the fourth to make it 21-10.

Randolph scored a touchdown and converted a two-point try with 10:37 left to make it 21-18, and went ahead 25-21 on a touchdown and extra point with 6:55 left. Neither team scored again.

The win locked up the No. 4 seed in the region for Randolph, and both teams will make the playoffs.

John Carroll fell to 4-5 overall and 3-4 in Region 2, and hosts Leeds next week. The Cavaliers will play at Randolph in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 6. Randolph improved to 6-3 overall and 4-3 in the region, and hosts Madison County next week.