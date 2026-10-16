Patriots pitch 2nd straight shutout

× Expand Homewood runs onto the field before a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force.

Homewood High School’s football team beat Chilton County 42-0 on Friday night in Class 5A, Region 4 play, improving to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in the region.

Homewood locked up the region title with Ramsay's loss as well, a second straight region championship for the Patriots.

Cyn’Mauree Debruce scored on a 65-yard run on the first play of the game, and Homewood led 21-0 after the first quarter.

Timothy Roshell threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Kamryn Foster to make it 14-0, and Jack Myers found Beckham Newell for a 19-yard touchdown to make it 21-0. Tyler Betts added a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for a 28-0 halftime lead. Myers connected with Newell again from 22 yards out in the third quarter, and Micah Jones scored on a 6-yard run to set the final margin.

Homewood gained 457 total yards, 280 on the ground and 181 through the air, while holding Chilton County to 107. Debruce finished with 115 yards on five carries. Betts ran for 53 yards on 10 carries, Jones for 48 yards on seven, Roshell for 36 yards, and Dayvion Carson for 30 yards on two carries.

Myers completed 7 of 8 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns, and Roshell completed 7 of 12 for 50 yards and a touchdown. Newell caught seven passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Homewood improved to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in Region 4, and hosts Ramsay next week. Chilton County fell to 0-8 overall and 0-6 in the region, and travels to Chelsea.

Cavs fall

John Carroll fell 42-0 to Madison Academy on Friday night at Pat Sullivan Field in Private Class AA, Region 2 play.

John Carroll fell to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in Region 2, and travels to Randolph next week. Madison Academy improved to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the region, and hosts Lee-Scott.