Patriots roll to 5th straight win

× 1 of 59 Expand Homewood running back Micah Jones (8) runs with the ball during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 59 Expand Homewood quarterback Timothy Roshell (1) runs with the ball during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 3 of 59 Expand Chelsea head coach Tad Niblett and Homewood head coach Ben Berguson shake hands after a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 4 of 59 Expand Chelsea quarterback Zayen Calloway (16) throws a pass while under pressure from a Homewood defender during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 5 of 59 Expand Chelsea quarterback Zayen Calloway (16) hands off to running back Kaylor Crumpton (10) during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 6 of 59 Expand Homewood quarterback Andrew Knight (9) tosses the ball to running back Micah Jones (8) during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 7 of 59 Expand Chelsea quarterback Zayen Calloway (16) runs with the ball during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 8 of 59 Expand Homewood looks forward to the fourth quarter during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 9 of 59 Expand The Homewood Marching Band performs for the Homewood Student Section during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 10 of 59 Expand Homewood quarterback Timothy Roshell (1) throws a pass while under pressure from Chelsea defensive back Connon Cochran (21) during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 11 of 59 Expand Homewood quarterback Timothy Roshell (1) runs with the ball during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 12 of 59 Expand Chelsea running back Wyatt Wright (2) is met by a squad of Homewood Patriots during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 13 of 59 Expand Homewood linebacker Pate Lee (5) looks into the backfield during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 14 of 59 Expand The Homewood Marching Band performs during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 15 of 59 Expand The Homewood Marching Band performs during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 16 of 59 Expand The Homewood Marching Band performs during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 17 of 59 Expand The Homewood Marching Band performs during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 18 of 59 Expand The Homewood Marching Band performs during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 19 of 59 Expand The Homewood Marching Band performs during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 20 of 59 Expand The Homewood Marching Band performs during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 21 of 59 Expand The Chelsea Marching Band performs during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 22 of 59 Expand The Chelsea Marching Band performs during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 23 of 59 Expand The Chelsea Marching Band performs during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 24 of 59 Expand The Chelsea Marching Band performs during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 25 of 59 Expand The Chelsea Marching Band performs during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 26 of 59 Expand The Chelsea Marching Band performs during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 27 of 59 Expand Chelsea quarterback Zayen Calloway (16) runs with the ball during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 28 of 59 Expand Homewood quarterback Timothy Roshell (1) runs for a touchdown during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 29 of 59 Expand Chelase defensive lineman Lane Cox (57) after making a tackle during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 30 of 59 Expand Chelsea quarterback Logan Strunk (8) throws a pass during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 31 of 59 Expand Homewood running back Chappy Chapleau gets past the Chelsea defense while on his way to the endzone during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 32 of 59 Expand Homewood student George Rockwell kicks a 25 yard field to win a scholarship during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 33 of 59 Expand Homewood running back Chappy Chapleau (0) fights for extra yards during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 34 of 59 Expand Chelsea defensive lineman Lane Cox (57) tries to get past a block during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 35 of 59 Expand Homewood players scramble for a loose ball during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 36 of 59 Expand The Chelsea ball carrier is tackled by a regiment of Homewood Patriots during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 37 of 59 Expand Homewood defensvie lineman Canon Tutor (89) looks to get past the Chelsea offensive line during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 38 of 59 Expand Homewood quarterback Timothy Roshell (1) dives for a touchdown during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 39 of 59 Expand Homewood offensvie lineman Walker Bostick (51) looks for someone to block during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 40 of 59 Expand Homewood defensive lineman Major Moorer (95) picks up a blocked punt during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 41 of 59 Expand Chelsea quarterback Logan Strunk (8) throws a pass while under pressure from Homewood defensive lineman Major Moorer (95) during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 42 of 59 Expand Chelsea quarterback Logan Strunk (8) hands off to running back Kaylor Crumpton (10) during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 43 of 59 Expand Homewood wide receiver Beckham Newell (13) returns a punt 55 yards for a touchdown during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 44 of 59 Expand Homewood wide receiver Kamryn Foster (2) dives into the endzone for a touchdown during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 45 of 59 Expand Homewood wide receiver Kamryn Foster (2) runs with the ball after a catch during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 46 of 59 Expand Homewood running back Chappy Chapleau (0) runs with the ball during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 47 of 59 Expand Homewood runs onto the field before a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 48 of 59 Expand Homewood Lettermen get ready to lead the football team onto the field before a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 49 of 59 Expand The Chelsea and Homewood captains shake hands before the coin toss before a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 50 of 59 Expand Chelsea captains River Hill (8), Lane Cox (57), Wyatt Stacy (58), and Logan Strunk (8) before a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 51 of 59 Expand Homewood captains Timothy Roshell (1), Bennett smith (19), Luke Serotsky (44), and Canon Tutor (89) before the coin toss before a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 52 of 59 Expand Homewood head coach Ben Berguson watchs his team warm up before a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 53 of 59 Expand Chelsea head coach Tad Niblett watches his team warm up before a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 54 of 59 Expand Chelsea wide receiver Nolan Lambert (9) catches a pass during warm ups before a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 55 of 59 Expand Homewood enters Waldrop Stadium for warm ups before a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 56 of 59 Expand Homewood huddles up before a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 57 of 59 Expand Homewood warms up as the sun goes down before a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 58 of 59 Expand Chelsea cheerleaders before a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. × 59 of 59 Expand Chelsea head coach Tad Niblett talks to the media after a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force. Prev Next

Homewood High School scored all 38 of its points in the first half and shut out Chelsea 38-0 on Thursday night at Waldrop Stadium, improving to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in Class 5A, Region 4 play.

Homewood ran for 283 yards and held Chelsea to 118 total yards and five first downs.

Head coach Ben Berguson pointed to his defense.

“First of all, I thought our defense was exceptional tonight,” Berguson said. “I don’t think they got a first down the first half.”

Homewood built a 21-0 lead on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jack Myers to Kam Foster, a 55-yard punt return touchdown from Beckham Newell, and a 1-yard touchdown run from Timothy Roshell. Chappy Chapleau’s 9-yard touchdown run made it 28-0 with 10:08 left in the second quarter, and Roshell scored again from short range with 3:58 left in the half to make it 35-0. Jozy Hicks kicked a field goal to end the half and send Homewood into the break up 38-0.

Cyn'Mauree Debruce led the ground game with 73 yards on nine carries. Roshell ran for 53 yards, Chapleau for 50 yards on seven carries, and Tyler Betts for 50 yards on 13 carries. Myers added 42 yards on two carries. Homewood managed 58 rushing yards in its win over Calera a week ago.

Berguson said the run game is something he wants to keep building.

“We need to build some confidence in the offensive line over the next couple weeks because we can’t live off the big play forever,” Berguson said.

Berguson also credited special teams, pointing to Newell’s punt return and a blocked punt.

Chelsea managed 93 passing yards and 25 rushing yards on 41 plays, went 1 of 11 on third down, and lost a fumble. Chelsea head coach Tad Niblett said his team stayed engaged after halftime.

“When you’re down 38 at the half, it’s easy to come out and just go through the motions in the second half,” Niblett said. “And I didn’t think our guys did that. I thought they kept playing hard.”

Niblett also gave Homewood credit.

“That’s a really good football team,” Niblett said. “And we knew that coming in.”

Homewood improved to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in Region 4, and travels to Chilton County next week. Chelsea fell to 0-7 overall and 0-5 in the region, and travels to Mountain Brook.

× 1 of 16 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood DB Brandt Aho (7) attempts to tackle John Carroll WR Kieran Ford (7) during a game between John Carroll and Briarwood on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 2 of 16 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood DL William Dedmon (52) and Briarwood DB Camden Schroeter (6) combine to tackle John Carroll RB Diesel Ephraim (26) during a game between John Carroll and Briarwood on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 3 of 16 Expand Photo by Todd Lester John Carroll DB Kieran Ford (7) attempts to tackle Briarwood WR John Campbell (3) during a game between John Carroll and Briarwood on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 4 of 16 Expand Photo by Todd Lester John Carroll OL Kaden Bellew (54) defends Briarwood DL Nathan Fox (92) during a game between John Carroll and Briarwood on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 5 of 16 Expand Photo by Todd Lester John Carroll LB Cameron Graham (2) battles Briarwood OL Adrian Derico (76) during a game between John Carroll and Briarwood on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 6 of 16 Expand Photo by Todd Lester John Carroll LB Cameron Graham (2) tackles Briarwood WR Blake Whitson (23) during a game between John Carroll and Briarwood on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 7 of 16 Expand Photo by Todd Lester John Carroll LB Ethan Duffy (44) looks to tackle Briarwood QB Max Beaumont (18) during a game between John Carroll and Briarwood on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 8 of 16 Expand Photo by Todd Lester John Carroll P Ryan Swetz (37) punts the football during a game between John Carroll and Briarwood on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 9 of 16 Expand Photo by Todd Lester John Carroll WR Cameron Graham (2) catches a pss during a game between John Carroll and Briarwood on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 10 of 16 Expand Photo by Todd Lester John Carroll QB Harry White (11) rolls out during a game between John Carroll and Briarwood on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 11 of 16 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood WR Blake Whitson (23) runs the football during a game between John Carroll and Briarwood on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 12 of 16 Expand Photo by Todd Lester John Carroll DB Chris Collins (21) attempts to tackle Briarwood RB Sebastian Locy (2) during a game between John Carroll and Briarwood on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 13 of 16 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood LB Gage Nasworthy (16) looks to tackle John Carroll WR Kieran Ford (7) during a game between John Carroll and Briarwood on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 14 of 16 Expand Photo by Todd Lester John Carroll LB CJ Mitchell (24) attempts to tackle Briarwood RB Jackson Reyer (8) during a game between John Carroll and Briarwood on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 15 of 16 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood DB Cooper Johnson (8) defends a pass to John Carroll WR Kannon Hammock (8) during a game between John Carroll and Briarwood on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 16 of 16 Expand Photo by Todd Lester A John Carroll cheerleader performs during a game between John Carroll and Briarwood on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester Prev Next

Briarwood 48, John Carroll 0

John Carroll Catholic High School’s football team fell 48-0 to unbeaten Briarwood Christian on Friday night in Private Class AA, Region 2 play. The Cavaliers entered the game on a three-game winning streak.

Briarwood scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and two more in the second to lead 34-0 at halftime, then added a touchdown in each of the final two quarters.

John Carroll did not turn the ball over and was penalized just twice. Ryan Swetz punted six times for a 41.2-yard average, with one landing inside the 20.

John Carroll fell to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in Region 2, and hosts Madison Academy next week. Briarwood improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the region, and hosts Randolph.