Patriots pull away to beat Helena

× Expand Homewood quarterback Timothy Roshell (1) throws a pass during a game between Homewood and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, at John Carroll Catholic High School. Photo by Richard Force.

Homewood High School's football team got the signature play of the night from its defense, as Quincy McGhee returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to help pull away for a 34-7 win over Helena on Friday, improving to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in Class 5A, Region 4 play.

Chappy Chapleau opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run, then Timothy Roshell found Beckham Newell for a 55-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 in the first quarter.

Helena answered with a 17-yard touchdown pass late in the quarter to cut it to 14-7, but that's as close as the Huskies would get.

Homewood's Jozy Hicks added field goals of 31 and 29 yards in the second quarter to push the lead to 20-7 at halftime, while Tyler Betts scored on a 13-yard run in the third quarter to pull within 27-7 before McGhee's pick-six put the game away at 34-7.

Roshell finished 3 of 6 passing for 85 yards and a touchdown, and Jack Myers finished 7 of 12 for 70 yards. Newell caught six passes for 84 yards and the touchdown, and Chapleau led the ground game with 51 yards and a score on six carries. Homewood's defense forced two Helena turnovers on the night, including McGhee's interception return and a Judah Pettus interception.

Homewood improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in Region 4. The Patriots have an open date next week. Helena fell to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the region.

John Carroll earned its second straight region win with a 30-17 win over Lee-Scott on Friday night. The Cavs improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in Private-AA, Region 2. John Carroll also has an open date next week.