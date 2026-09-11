Patriots roll, Cavs notch win

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood players take the field before a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong.

Homewood High School's football team scored five unanswered touchdowns after a tied first quarter to pull away for a 42-7 win at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham on Friday night.

Pelham struck first, going 80 yards on its opening drive to take a 7-0 lead. Homewood answered right back, going the length of the field and finishing with a short touchdown run to tie it at 7-7, then took the lead for good before the end of the quarter on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Jack Myers to Beckham Newell, making it 13-7.

Homewood's defense started to take over from there. Pelham was stopped on fourth down, setting up a Homewood touchdown run that made it 21-7 in the second quarter. Homewood carried a 21-7 lead into the break.

Timothy Roshell found Newell to open the third-quarter scoring, this time connecting from near midfield for a 54-yard touchdown that made it 28-7. Newell finished with four catches for 111 yards and both touchdowns. Myers punched it in from a yard out to push the lead to 35-7 by the end of the third quarter. Homewood tacked on one more short touchdown run early in the fourth to complete the 42-7 final.

Homewood finished with 415 yards of total offense, an even split of 208 rushing and 207 passing, and did most of its damage on early downs, converting 7 of 9 third-down chances. Myers and Roshell combined to complete 10 of 18 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns, and Homewood got rushing touchdowns from Chappy Chapleau, Cyn'Mauree Debruce and Tyler Betts to go with Myers' score, spreading the load across the backfield. Pelham was held to 241 total yards and committed a costly turnover, losing a fumble in the second half.

Homewood improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in Class 5A, Region 4, and travels to Helena next week. Pelham fell to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in the region, and is on the road again next week at Chelsea.

Cavs win big

John Carroll routed St. John Paul II 44-0 on Thursday night in a Private-AA, Region 2 game at Joe Davis Stadium in Huntsville.

Harry White completed 13 of 19 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Aven McCall, a sophomore, ran for two touchdowns on just five carries, covering 57 yards.

John Carroll led 10-0 at halftime, with McCall opening the scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run in the second quarter before Max Sullivan added a 29-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

The Cavaliers pulled away in the third quarter. White connected with Kannon Hammock on a 54-yard touchdown and with Tucker Rice on a 13-yard score, and Carson Lewis threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to TJ Richardson. McCall capped his night with a 41-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and Truman Vines added a 5-yard rushing touchdown.

Hammock finished with four catches for 95 yards and a touchdown, and Richardson added four catches for 80 yards and a score. St. John Paul II was held to 20 rushing yards on 19 carries from Will Simmons.

John Carroll improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in region play. The Cavs host Lee-Scott next Friday.