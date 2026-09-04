Goldstein's big night propels Patriots

× 1 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Reid Goldstein (4) carries the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood head coach Ben Berguson observes from the sideline during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Timothy Roshell (1) carries the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Pruet James (10) calls for the snap during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's John Colvin (20) catches a pass during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's John Colvin (20) catches a pass during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 7 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood team captains prepare to take the field before a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 8 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook team captains prepare to take the field before a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 9 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook cheerleaders lead their team onto the field before a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 10 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood students lead their team onto the field before a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 11 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood players take the field before a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 12 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood marching band entertains the crowd before a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 13 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood marching band entertains the crowd before a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 14 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Jack Myers (7) passes the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 15 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Jack Myers (7) passes the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 16 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Jack Myers (7) passes the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 17 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Reid Goldstein (4) carries the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 18 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Chappy Chapleau (0) carries the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 19 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Chappy Chapleau (0) carries the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 20 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Pruet James (10) looks for an opening in the line of scrimmage during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 21 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Beau Payne (21) carries the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 22 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's William Russ (25) during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 23 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Reid Goldstein (4) runs with the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 24 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Beckham Newell (13) catches a pass during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 25 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Beckham Newell (13) catches a pass during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 26 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Pruet James (10) makes a short pass during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 27 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's William Russ (25) punts the ball away during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 28 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager paces the sidelines during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 29 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Chappy Chapleau (0) scrambles for yardage during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 30 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook marching band entertains the crowd during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 31 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook marching band entertains the crowd during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 32 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood marching band entertains the crowd during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 33 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood marching band entertains the crowd during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 34 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Chappy Chapleau (0) carries the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 35 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Jack Myers (7) is tackled by Mountain Brook's Alex Long (15) during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 36 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Butler Teague (26) carries the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 37 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's William Russ (25) kicks the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 38 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Jozy Hicks (25) kicks the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 39 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Pruet James (10) throws a long pass during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 40 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Pruet James (10) is tackled by Homewood's Luke Serotsky (44) during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 41 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Pruet James (10) throws the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 42 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood head coach Ben Berguson observes from the sidelines during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 43 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Pruet James (10) is pursued by Homewood's Pate Lee (5) during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 44 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood cheerleaders cheer on their team during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 45 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Reid Goldstein (4) avoids a tackle by Mountain Brook's Pearson Trammell (18) during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 46 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Pruet James (10) looks for a receiver during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 47 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Major Moorer (95) pursues Mountain Brook's Pruet James (10) during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 48 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood cheerleaders cheer on their team during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 49 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Quincy McGhee (1) breaks up a pass intended for Mountain Brook's Bennett Jordan (81) during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 50 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood marching band entertains the crowd during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 51 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's John Colvin (20) runs the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 52 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Jack Myers (7) hands off the ball to Homewood's Reid Goldstein (4) during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 53 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Chappy Chapleau (0) runs the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 54 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Reid Goldstein (4) runs into the endzone during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 55 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Reid Goldstein (4) celebrates his touchdown with Homewood's Marcus McGee (24) during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 56 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Pruet James (10) is pursued by Homewood's Ty Ford (4) during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 57 of 60 Expand David Leong Mountain Brook's Butler Teague (26) is tackled during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 58 of 60 Expand David Leong Homewood's Jack Myers (7) is pressured by Mountain Brook's Will Ellis (39) during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 59 of 60 Expand David Leong Mountain Brook's Sam Young (21) breaks up a pass to Homewood's Reid Goldstein (4) during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 60 of 60 Expand David Leong Homewood's Jozy Hicks (25) kicks the extra point during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

HOMEWOOD -- For the first two games, Reid Goldstein could only watch from the sideline.

In his first game back, the junior wide receiver made an immediate impact for the Homewood High School football team.

Goldstein rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries in his season debut Friday night, helping Homewood pull away from Mountain Brook 33-13 in the Class 5A, Region 4 opener for both teams.

Goldstein became a major part of Homewood's offensive attack, taking snaps at quarterback in the Wildcat formation and repeatedly finding open space against the Spartans.

“Reid is probably the best athlete in our school,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said. “I am glad he was able to make his first appearance tonight. I love the effort we played with and felt like we controlled the line of scrimmage tonight."

“Our team played so well,” added Goldstein. “Our offensive line dominated them. I was five yards downfield every single play before I was touched. Kudos to our OL and great overall team performance.”

Homewood (2-1, 1-0 in region) opened the game with a methodical 12-play drive, as Jack Myers connected with Kamryn Foster for a toe-tapping touchdown catch along the left sideline with 6:45 remaining in the first quarter. The extra point was blocked, giving the Patriots a 6-0 lead.

Mountain Brook (1-2, 0-1) answered with a 63-yard pass from Pruet James to John Colvin off a play action from the Spartans' own 10-yard line and moved Mountain Brook into Patriots territory.

Butler Teague finished the drive with a 12-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 6-6 with 10:29 remaining in the half.

Goldstein put Homewood back in front less than three minutes later. On fourth-and-2, the Spartans committed to stopping the short Wildcat run, but Goldstein broke free for a 46-yard touchdown and a 13-6 lead.

Homewood struck again on the first play of its next possession. Timothy Roshell found Beckham Newell in stride for a 69-yard touchdown. Newell spun away from the lone defender with a shot at tackling him and raced into the end zone, giving the Patriots a 20-6 advantage that held to the break.

Goldstein added his second touchdown in the third quarter, breaking loose for a 32-yard run before scoring from three yards out two plays later to extend the lead to 26-6.

Mountain Brook answered with a 6-yard touchdown run by James to open the fourth quarter, but Goldstein had one more big play left.

With 5:40 remaining, he broke away for a 42-yard touchdown run from the Wildcat, completing his three-touchdown performance.

“We have so many great skill players on offense, for me to come back and play the way I did, I felt good about it,” said Goldstein.

Homewood finished with 395 total yards, including 236 on the ground.

Myers and Roshell combined to complete 11 of 18 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Myers threw for 76 yards and a score, while Roshell added 83 yards and a touchdown.

Mountain Brook’s offense was led by 130 total yards from John Colvin on 10 touches.

James finished with 160 passing yards and a rushing touchdown for Mountain Brook but was intercepted twice by Homewood, both times by sophomore Caaleb Thomas.

“It’s going back to the fundamentals,” said Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager. “It’s nothing earth-shattering schematically. It’s just fundamental football that we need to continue to work on.”

The win snapped a six-game losing streak for Mountain Brook against Homewood, and cut the all-time series to a 22-16 deficit.

Both teams continue region play next week as Mountain Brook hosts Helena on Thursday, Sept. 10, while Homewood travels to Pelham the next night.

John Carroll fell to American Christian 51-7 on Friday night in the Cavs' region opener.

Manley Fleming scored John Carroll's only touchdown of the night on a 3-yard run late in the third quarter.

The Cavs travel to play St. John Paul II next Thursday.