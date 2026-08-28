Patriots fall to Briarwood in Game of the Week

× 1 of 55 Expand Homewood warms up before a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 55 Expand Briarwood Head Coach Matthew Forester talks to the officials before a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 3 of 55 Expand Homewood wide receiver Sam Gardner (26) catches a pass during warmups before a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 4 of 55 Expand Briarwood wide receiver Zac King (40) catches a pass during warmups before a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 5 of 55 Expand Briarwood captains Wynn Falkner (55), John Campbell (3), and Gage Nasworthy (16) before the coin toss before a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 6 of 55 Expand Homewood captains Canon Tutor (89), Walker Gostick (51), Ty Ford (4), and Beckham Newell (13) wait for the coin toss before a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 7 of 55 Expand Briarwood runs onto the field before a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 8 of 55 Expand Homewood runs onto the field before a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 9 of 55 Expand Briarwood kicker Evan Ballenger (91) kicks off during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 10 of 55 Expand Briarwood line backer Gage Nasworthy (16) looks into the backfield a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 11 of 55 Expand Homewood wide receiver Beckham Newell (13) catches a touchdown pass during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 12 of 55 Expand Homewood linebacker Rodregus Lambert (21) tackes the Briarwood ball carrier during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 13 of 55 Expand Briarwood running back Jackson Reyer (8) runs with the ball during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 14 of 55 Expand Homewood and Briarwood get ready for the snap during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 15 of 55 Expand Homewood quarterback Timothy Roshell (1) throws a pass during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 16 of 55 Expand Briarwood quarterback Jamison Barnes (12) throws a pass during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 17 of 55 Expand Briarwood defensive back Camden Schroeter (6) celebrates an interception during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 18 of 55 Expand Briarwood punter Harrison Hebert (49) gets a punt off during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 19 of 55 Expand The Homewood Marching Band performs during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 20 of 55 Expand The Homewood Marching Band performs during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 21 of 55 Expand The Briarwood Marching Band performs during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 22 of 55 Expand The Briarwood Marching Band performs during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 23 of 55 Expand The Briarwood Marching Band performs during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 24 of 55 Expand The Briarwood Marching Band performs during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 25 of 55 Expand A Briarwood student does pushups after a score during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 26 of 55 Expand Homewood huddles up during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 27 of 55 Expand A regiment of Homewood Patriots tackle the Briarwood running back Isaac Kerley (0) during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 28 of 55 Expand Homewood running back Cyn'Mauree Debruce (10) gets ways from the tackle of Briarwood linebacker Isaac Kerley (0) during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 29 of 55 Expand Homewood running back Chappy Chapleau (0) runs with the ball during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 30 of 55 Expand Homewood quarterback Timothy Roshell (1) stretch the ball out to score a touchdown during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 31 of 55 Expand Briarwood offensive lineman Morgan Luster (56) comes up with a fumble during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 32 of 55 Expand Homewood coach Ben Berguson and Briarwood coach Matthew Forester shake hands after a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 33 of 55 Expand Homewood safety Tate Burdeshaw (17 ) catches an interception during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 34 of 55 Expand Briarwood quarterback Jamison Barnes (12) throws a pass while under pressure from Homewood linebacker Luke Serotsky (44) during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 35 of 55 Expand The Briarwood Marching Band performs during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 36 of 55 Expand The Briarwood Marching Band performs during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 37 of 55 Expand The Homewood Marching Band performs during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 38 of 55 Expand The Homewood Marching Band performs during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 39 of 55 Expand The Homewood Marching Band performs during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 40 of 55 Expand Briarwood quarterback Jaimson Barnes (12) runs with the ball during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 41 of 55 Expand Briarwood center Austin Johnson (67) snaps the ball during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 42 of 55 Expand Briarwood wide receiver John Campbell (3) runs with the ball during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 43 of 55 Expand Briarwood wide receiver John Campbell (3) celebrates a touchdown with his teammates during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 44 of 55 Expand Briarwood wide reciever John Campbell (3) looks back at Homewood defenders on his way to the endzone for a touchdown during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 45 of 55 Expand Homewood defensive lineman Major Moorer (95) causes a fumble during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 46 of 55 Expand Briarwood offensive lineman Wynn Falkner (55) looks for someone to block during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 47 of 55 Expand Briarwood quarterback Jamison Barnes (12) laterals the ball during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 48 of 55 Expand Homewood wide receiver Kamryn Foster (2) waits for a catch during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 49 of 55 Expand Homewood quarterback Jack Myers (7) throws a pass a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 50 of 55 Expand Homewood quarterback Jack Myers (7) throws a pass while under pressure from Briarwood line backer Radford Anderws (10) during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 51 of 55 Expand Briarwood and Homewood captians shake hands before a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 52 of 55 Expand Briarwood captains Wynn Falkner (55), John Campbell (3), and Gage Nasworthy (16) wait for the coin toss before a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 53 of 55 Expand Homewood Head Coach Ben Berguson talks to the officials before a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 54 of 55 Expand Briarwood Letterman before a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 55 of 55 Expand Briarwood Head Coach Matthew Forester talks to his team after a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force. Prev Next

Radford Andrews intercepted a pass with 30 seconds left to seal Briarwood Christian School's 17-14 win over Homewood on Friday night.

Homewood struck first, going 80 yards on 13 plays and capping the drive with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Jack Myers to Beckham Newell to take a 7-0 lead with 7:47 left in the first quarter. Briarwood got new life when it recovered a muffed Homewood punt, and Evan Ballenger connected on a 30-yard field goal to cut it to 7-3. Homewood recovered a Briarwood fumble to close out the quarter.

Briarwood took its first lead in the second quarter when John Campbell broke free on an end-around for a 47-yard touchdown, making it 10-7 with 8:38 remaining. Camden Schroeter added an interception for Briarwood's defense later in the quarter.

Campbell struck again to open the second half, returning the opening kickoff of the third quarter 98 yards for a touchdown to push the lead to 17-7.

Homewood answered in the fourth quarter when Timothy Roshell scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 17-14 with 10:39 to play, setting up a tense final stretch. Briarwood's offense, which had struggled for much of the second half, took over with about four minutes remaining and worked the clock down before turning the ball over, but Andrews delivered the decisive defensive play when he picked off Roshell with 30 seconds left to close it out.

"I'm super proud of our offense, because they struggled the entire second half," Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester said. "The fact that the offense was able to run that thing down... I'm really proud of them."

Forester also praised Andrews' game-sealing play and Campbell's speed on the kickoff return.

"Radford Andrews did a heck of a job, came from all the way across the field, found him, and made a highlight play," Forester said.

Campbell's kickoff return was a pivotal point in the game.

"He's run the fastest 100-meter dash time in Briarwood history. And so when you get somebody like that that can scoot... he's pretty doggone fast."

Jamison Barnes finished 9 of 16 passing for 42 yards, and added 18 yards rushing. Campbell was Briarwood's leading rusher despite carrying the ball just five times, finishing with 81 yards and the touchdown to go with his kickoff return score. Sam Canale caught four passes for 20 yards.

Myers completed 14 of 25 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown for Homewood, and Roshell added 83 yards passing on 6-of-15 throwing to go with his rushing score. Newell caught eight passes for 89 yards, and Kamryn Foster added four catches for 70 yards. Chappy Chapleau contributed 30 rushing yards and 31 receiving yards.

"We knew it was going to be a battle," Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said. "The story of the night was special teams. That was probably a difference in the game."

Briarwood improved to 2-0, while Homewood fell to 1-1. Briarwood hosts Westminster next week, while Homewood hosts Mountain Brook in the region opener for both teams.

Cavs win with late field goal

John Carroll held on for a 16-14 win over Talladega on Friday night, with a fourth-quarter field goal from Max Sullivan proving to be the difference.

John Carroll scored on its opening drive, as Harry White found Cameron Graham on a short touchdown pass to make it 6-0. Talladega answered with a touchdown of its own to tie it at 6-6. John Carroll retook the lead before halftime when White connected with TJ Richardson on a 41-yard touchdown, making it 13-6. Talladega scored again late in the first half to take a 14-13 lead heading into the break.

The two defenses held from there until John Carroll's Sullivan kicked the go-ahead field goal with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, putting the Cavaliers back on top 16-14 for good.

John Carroll improved to 1-1 with the win.