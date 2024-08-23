Patriots avenge loss to Cavs with dominant victory

× 1 of 45 Expand Homewood wide receiver Tomon Felton (8) waits for a pass during a game between the Homewood Patriots and the John Carroll Cavaliers at Cavalier Stadium on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 45 Expand Homewood Head Coach Ben Berguson chats with officials before a game between the Homewood Patriots and the John Carroll Cavaliers at Cavalier Stadium on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 3 of 45 Expand Homewood quarterback Will Myers (11) warms up before a game between the Homewood Patriots and the John Carroll Cavaliers at Cavalier Stadium on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. HOMEWOOD -- Homewood High School avenged last year’s opening week overtime loss to John Carroll with a convincing 29-point win over the Cavaliers to open the 2024 campaign.

The Patriots leaned on the running game behind their senior leaders, quarterback Will Myers and running back Evan Ausmer, who combined for four touchdowns on the ground over a John Carroll squad that is rebuilding following a deep run in the playoffs in 2023.

“It’s a better start than last year. I thought there were some great individual performances tonight, but a little sloppy as a team,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said. “I think collectively, if we can get all 11 playing together, we have a chance of being pretty good."

Receiving the opening kickoff after John Carroll deferred to the second half, Homewood marched 80 yards in eight plays in just under three minutes. Ausmer set up the Patriots’ first touchdown of the game on a 37-yard run. Myers scored two plays later on a 1-yard plunge, putting Homewood up 7-0.

With 2:05 left to play in the opening frame, the Patriots' defense got into the act as defensive back Maleik Smiley picked off a pass from Cavaliers quarterback Garrett Barnes, returning it 34 yards to put Homewood up 14-0.

John Carroll started the second quarter strong, capping a 10-play, 80-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run from Aubry Walker in the Wildcat formation. The extra point was blocked, making it 14-6 with 9:13 to play in the second quarter.

That was as close as the Cavaliers would get, as Homewood scored touchdowns on its next two drives. The Patriots extended the lead to 21-6 following a 25-yard run from Ausmer to end a six-play, 62-yard drive. Myers took the Patriots’ next play from scrimmage into the end zone practically untouched for a 40-yard touchdown, to give Homewood a commanding 28-6 lead at halftime.

The Cavaliers' offense put together what looked to be its best drive of the game, opening the second half with a 16-play drive, eating up almost 10 minutes. Barnes completed 5-of-7 passes and the Cavaliers converted on a pair of fourth-down attempts before the drive stalled on a fourth-and-goal at the Patriots’ 7-yard line.

Homewood would score once more early in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard run from Ausmer, pushing the Patriots’ lead to 35-6.

Berguson said the victory is what the Patriots needed from a group that learned a lot following an 0-3 start in 2023, but says there is much to improve upon before a matchup with Briarwood Christian. He was especially pleased with the Patriots’ running game behind Myers, Ausmer and the offensive line.

“I thought our offensive line did a great job tonight. They kind of took the game over, and we haven’t had a running back like Evan Ausmer around here in several years,” Berguson said.

Despite the loss, John Carroll head coach Will Mara said he is happy with the Cavaliers' effort and believes they have plenty to build upon as the season develops. Mara said the 2024 squad is less experienced than the 2023 team led by quarterback Carson McFadden, but believes they handled themselves well against a quality opponent like Homewood.

“We had a lot of kids that had never stepped on the field before, so we knew the speed of the game was going to be eye-opening for them,” Mara said. “Garrett Barnes had the biggest shoes to fill in Alabama. He didn’t try to do too much and he just he played his game. I think we have a lot to build off of coming out of this and going into St. Michael’s next week.”

Ausmer led all rushers with 104 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns, followed by Myers with 73 yards on seven carries and two touchdowns. Myers completed 5-of-9 passing attempts for 95 yards and Homewood’s leading receiver was Kylen Newell with three receptions for 66 yards.

For John Carroll, Barnes completed 17-of-29 pass attempts for 158 yards and an interception. Walker had 84 yards on seven receptions and carried the ball six times for 26 yards and a touchdown.

Homewood hosts Briarwood at Waldrop Stadium, while John Carroll travels to Fairhope to take on St. Michael Catholic High School. Both games are scheduled for Friday.

