Homewood rolls past John Carroll to open season with dominant win

Scoring came early and often for Homewood as the Patriots opened the season 1-0 against cross-town rival John Carroll.

Homewood dominated from the start, cruising to a 51-7 win over the Cavaliers on Friday night to kick off the 2025 season.

The schools are just 3 miles apart, which has fueled a longstanding rivalry.

“Other than that second drive when we stalled inside the ten, we played really well tonight,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said. “Kaleb Carson was unbelievable. This is his team and we were not going to have any designed quarterback runs, but he got loose a couple of times.”

Seven different players scored touchdowns for the Patriots. Quarterback Kaleb Carson accounted for five total touchdowns — four passing and one rushing.

“I was really impressed with our defense tonight,” Berguson said. “They kept us on a short field all night, and even our kicker Judson Eanes put it in the zone where they couldn’t catch it, so we played on a short field all night.”

Homewood’s defense gave up just one big play — a touchdown by John Carroll in the second quarter — and otherwise dominated. The Patriots recorded two sacks for 25 yards lost and snagged one interception by Quincy McGhee.

Homewood opened the game with a touchdown on its first possession — a five-yard pass from Carson to Hayes Decoudres. Judson Eanes added a field goal later in the first quarter to make it 10-0.

The Patriots exploded for 27 points in the second quarter. Carson threw touchdown passes to Tomon Felton, Davis Griffey and David Walden. He also ran in a score himself. John Carroll’s lone touchdown also came in the second quarter. Homewood led 37-7 at halftime.

John Carroll struggled to slow the Patriots, especially while consistently facing a short field. The lone bright spot for the Cavaliers came on a deep pass over the middle from Garrett Barnes to Jackson Rankin. More plays like that could emerge as the season progresses, given the speed John Carroll showed Friday night.

“Homewood is an excellent football team,” John Carroll head coach Will Mara said. “They are experienced and that's why we play them. That's why we schedule a game like this — so that we get exposed a little bit and understand where we can learn.”

Homewood closed the scoring in the third quarter with rushing touchdowns by Reid Goldstein and Jack Meyers. Goldstein’s touchdown was a 60-yard run in which he broke outside, shed three tackles and dove into the end zone.

Final score: Homewood 51, John Carroll 7.

The Patriots travel to Briarwood next week. John Carroll hosts St. Michael Catholic.

