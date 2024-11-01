Patriots beat James Clemens in playoff tuneup

× 1 of 28 Expand Homewood Eric Davidson (28) scores a touchdown during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 28 Expand Homewood RB Evan Ausmer (2) runs the ball during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 28 Expand Homewood offense runs a play during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 4 of 28 Expand Homewood RB Eric Davidson (28) runs the ball during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 5 of 28 Expand Homewood K Whit Armistead (26) kicks the ball during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 6 of 28 Expand The Homewood dance team uring the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 7 of 28 Expand Homewood team celebrates their win during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 8 of 28 Expand Homewood WR Landon Pettus (6) runs a play during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 9 of 28 Expand Homewood's Timothy Roshell (1) runs the ball during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 10 of 28 Expand Homewood TE Hayes DeCoudres (80) looks for a block during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 11 of 28 Expand Homewood RB Landon Pettus (6) runs up the field during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 12 of 28 Expand Homewood line prepares for offense during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 13 of 28 Expand Homewood K Whit Armistead (26) kicks a FG during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 14 of 28 Expand Homewood DL Ford Hawkins (46) looks for the play during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 15 of 28 Expand Homewood HC Ben Berguson shakes hands after the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 16 of 28 Expand Homewood WR Tomon Felton (8) plays defense during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 17 of 28 Expand Homewood ILB Luke Berguson (9) looks for the play during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 18 of 28 Expand John Griffin (3), Homewood DB, runs up the field during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 19 of 28 Expand Homewood OL Clay Thornton (58) runs off the field during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 20 of 28 Expand Homewood RB Eric Davidson (28) runs the ball during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 21 of 28 Expand Homewood RB Evan Ausmer (2) runs the ball during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 22 of 28 Expand Homewood's Makai Thompson (78) and Emery Moore (30) after the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 23 of 28 Expand Homewood RB Eric Davidson (28) runs the ball during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 24 of 28 Expand Homewood QB Kaleb Carson (3) looks for a pass during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 25 of 28 Expand D.C. Young (48) during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 26 of 28 Expand Homewood's Jack Myers (7) raises his helmet after the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 27 of 28 Expand Homewood LB Luke Eldridge (6) runs onto the field during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 28 of 28 Expand John Griffin (3), Homewood DB, celebrates the win during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

HOMEWOOD — With the start of the state playoffs looming next week, Homewood High School’s 24-10 win over James Clemens on Friday night was a really good test for the Patriots in preparation for its Class 6A opener with Athens.

The Jets came in with a 6-3 record and headed to the playoffs themselves. They also sported a solid rushing attack featuring two running backs, one a bigger back like Homewood will face next week when they host the Golden Eagles.

The result was a total team effort that left coach Ben Berguson very pleased.

“We beat a really good team, and it felt like a playoff game,” Berguson said. “I’m really proud of our defense because they shut down two really good running backs tonight. We’re just playing really well as a team right now.”

The Patriots took possession to start the game and moved to the James Clemens 17-yard line before the drive stalled, and senior Whit Armistead came on to kick a 34-yard field goal at 8:18 of the first quarter.

The Jets answered with a lengthy drive of their own that stalled at the Homewood 24 and resulted in a 41-yard field goal from Anthony Ortiz that tied it 3-3 at 3:25 of the first quarter.

After that, it was all Homewood until James Clemens added a desperation touchdown with just over four minutes left in the game.

Riding the running of Evan Ausmer and the arm of quarterback Kaleb Carson, the Patriots moved ahead 10-3 after Ausmer danced in from two yards out on the first play of the second quarter. Armistead then added the first of three extra points on the night.

Homewood went up 17-3 on a beautiful connection from Carson to Tomon Felton, who made a great move to get open and then gathered in Carson’s pass for a 28-yard score with 3:50 left in the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, Homewood cooled the Jets one final time, as Eric Davidson plunged up the middle from a yard out to make it 24-3 with 5:09 remaining.

James Clemens responded with a four-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a 51-yard touchdown pass with 4:27 to play, but the outcome of this one had already long been decided.

Homewood’s defense held the Jets to 80 rushing yards on 30 carries while Carson was 11-of-16 passing for 177 yards and touchdown with two interceptions. Ausmer rushed 16 times for 72 yards, Davidson added 53 yards on nine carries and Kylen Newell caught eight passes for 124 yards.

“I thought it was very important for us to have that momentum going into the first round next week,” Berguson said. “We didn’t need to have a setback tonight.”

Homewood wrapped up the regular season at 8-2, the same record Athens will come in with after downing Russellville 45-23 on the road Friday night.

Berguson is optimistic that his team can ride this wave into the playoffs. He’s also optimistic they’ll do so with starting QB Will Myers, who has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury.

“Hopefully we’ll get Will back next week,” Berguson said. “He’s getting better every day, and it would be nice if we had Will and Kaleb out there. But Kaleb is really handling his role well right now. He’s doing a really good job.”

Other than the usual nicks and bruises, the Patriots came away Friday night with no significant injuries, and Berguson said that’s encouraging because they’ll need all hands on deck against Athens.

“It’s going to be a heck of a 2-3 matchup, and I’m glad we’ve got it at home,” Berguson said.

