Homewood High School launches Athletics Hall of Fame

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Homewood High School has announced the creation of the Homewood High School Athletics Hall of Fame, a new initiative to recognize athletes, coaches and contributors who have shaped the school’s athletic tradition since its founding in 1972.

The hall of fame will honor individuals whose achievements, leadership, character and long-term impact have helped build Homewood athletics both on and off the field.

“This Hall of Fame is about preserving and celebrating the stories, moments and people that helped build Homewood High School into what it is today,” Athletics Director Rick Baguley said. “For more than 50 years, countless individuals have poured their time, passion and heart into our programs, and this is an opportunity to honor them in a lasting way.”

Inductees may include former student-athletes, coaches and other contributors connected to Patriot athletics.

School officials said the selection process will be handled by a committee made up of individuals with extensive knowledge of Homewood athletics and its history. The committee will review nominations and determine future hall of fame classes.

Nominations for the inaugural class are now open and will remain open through July 1. Community members, alumni, former athletes, coaches, parents and supporters are encouraged to submit nominations along with supporting materials including résumés of accomplishments and recommendation letters.

The inaugural class will be announced this fall, with an induction event planned for Oct. 1, 2026, at SoHo. Inductees also will be recognized during the Homewood football game against Calera on Oct. 2.

Additional nomination criteria information is available on the nomination form at forms.gle/qo5KPqFBnaumCPcs7.