Young Lady Patriots lean on year two in Harlow’s system

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood junior Imani Elliott, one of the Lady Patriots’ two captains, gives coach Jason Harlow one of his best offensive players on a roster without a senior. Photo by David Leong.

Jason Harlow has been a head coach for 18 years, and the Homewood High School girls basketball team he took over last season was the youngest he had ever coached.

This year’s edition does not have a single senior.

“The good news is this year’s team is not the youngest team I’ve coached,” Harlow said at the Under the Lights Basketball Media Day on Oct. 19. “It’s the second youngest.”

The Lady Patriots went 17-13 in Harlow’s first season, lost the Class 6A, Area 9 final to Minor and fell 55-53 at Oxford in the sub-regional round. Everyone who played meaningful minutes was learning the system for the first time, including the seniors. Now 12 players in the program have a year in Harlow’s matchup zone and his possession-conscious offense, and the newcomers have upperclassmen to lean on.

“The great thing about Homewood is we’ve got really intelligent kids,” Harlow said. “They’re smart, they’re very cerebral. So it’s not just me out there teaching every single concept or drill. What you have is a bunch of smart kids that kind of understand what we’re trying to do on both ends of the court.”

Junior Imani Elliott and sophomore Embry McGarrah are the captains. Harlow calls Elliott one of his best offensive players and the kind of kid who eats, sleeps and drinks basketball. McGarrah led the team in rebounding as a 14-year-old freshman last season.

“This year has been so much easier, I feel like, because I know where I need to be and I know this play, and I know how to do this drill, and I can help teach other people that don’t know,” McGarrah said.

Sophomore Willa Sheehan, a left-handed forward who thrives in transition, picked up the matchup zone as well as anyone a year ago and is due for a big year, according to Harlow. Sophomore Caroline Middleton, a gritty player who Harlow said cares more about the win column than the stat sheet, takes over at point guard.

The biggest blow came at the end of the summer, when sophomore Kate Maple, the team’s leading scorer in summer play, had knee surgery for the second straight year. Harlow hopes to have her back by late January.

Freshman Ja’Kayla Pitts, who can play several positions, steps into the rotation, and 5-foot-10 junior Reagan Gray returns as a long, sound decision-maker.

Juniors Isabella Hollis, Stella Juarez, Jane Serotsky and Emma Claire Wells, sophomore Sophie Abourraj, freshman Lindsey Anderson and eighth grader Mary Everett Knight complete the roster.

Harlow sees the new 35-second shot clock as a defensive weapon for a team that presses after misses and sits in a zone, even if his teams have historically played slower on offense and will have to be better in transition.

Homewood drops to 5A this year and lands in Area 9 with Ramsay, Parker and Mountain Brook, which has played in the regional final each of the last two seasons. The area tournament is Feb. 4-10, and the top two advance to the sub-regional round Feb. 12.

The Lady Patriots opened last week at Pinson Valley and plays in tournaments at Thompson, Northridge and Pelham. December brings Briarwood at home; trips to Oak Mountain, Vestavia Hills, Oxford and Huntsville; and the Spain Park and Northridge Christmas tournaments before area play opens Jan. 8 at Mountain Brook.

“Schedule’s always loaded,” Harlow said. “That’s just part of the Birmingham metro.”