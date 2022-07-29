Homewood Football Preview: Patriots looking to elevate program once again

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Homewood quarterback Woods Ray (13) passes the ball in a game against McAdory on Sept. 3, 2021, at McAdory Stadium in McCalla.

Homewood High School’s football team has qualified for the state playoffs in each of Ben Berguson’s previous eight seasons as head coach.

But after back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2017 and 2018 — including an appearance in the Class 6A quarterfinals in 2018 — the Patriots have averaged a shade over five wins per season for the last three seasons.

They seem ready to get closer to that double-digit win mark once again this fall.

“We want to turn the corner again,” Berguson said. “We’ve got experience back. We’ve got six [starters] back on offense and six back on defense and a few other guys that have played an awful lot.”

In addition to that returning experience, one of the factors that gives Berguson the most confidence is the return of quarterback Woods Ray, who is fully healthy after injuring his ankle late last year.

OFFENSE

The offensive conversation starts with Ray as the returning signal caller, holding that spot for the third straight year.

“It all comes down to quarterback play, and you feel pretty good when you’ve got Woods Ray on your team,” said Berguson, who noted Ray appears back to full strength and had a great summer.

Ray has proven to be a dual-threat quarterback, but Berguson is approaching this season with a more conservative approach when it comes to Ray’s running. He will inevitably make several plays with his feet each game, but the designed runs for the QB will be limited — at least until the games become bigger and bigger down the stretch.

Will Myers enters the season as Ray’s backup and Berguson expressed confidence in his ability as well.

Jackson Parris and Charlie Reeves are back, giving Ray two big-time targets that were key players last fall. Berguson said having both of those guys back takes pressure off each of them, since defenses won’t be able to focus on them. Hunter Drake had a breakout summer, while Camron Fortson, Bret Vincent, Alijah Lavender and King Walker have all shown potential in the preseason.

All three Homewood running backs return, with Mondrell Odell, Jordan Kiwoi and Calyb Colbert contributing in a big way last fall. All three guys are versatile backs, each possessing differing skill sets that will give the offense an added punch.

Tripp Gann and Phin Mullins will give the Patriots depth and versatility as tight ends.

Up front, Homewood looks to be strong as well. Graham McLean, the leader of the group, is back at right tackle, while Taylor Lemmon and Jaxon Brooks were full-time starters last year as well. Lemmon is moving from guard to center and Brooks will continue to man the left tackle spot. Jack Watson and William Webb appear in line for starting spots, while Marvin Patrick has shown promise as a potential sixth lineman, capable of stepping in at a moment’s notice.

DEFENSE

Five of the six returning starters on the Homewood defense reside up front and on the back end.

Along the defensive line, Aaron Ford, Maxy Salazar and Hayden Eldridge are all back after starting last year. All three can play multiple positions along the line and will give coordinator Freddy Lawrence plenty of options. Will Keown and Randall Jaquez are also in the rotation as well.

In the middle, Adam Parker is the lone returning linebacker, with the other spots up for grabs entering the season. Rigdon Gibbons moved from the line to linebacker and has impressed coaches, while Luke Eldridge and Trust Darnell appear entrenched in a battle for one of the spots. Talton Thomas, Finn Pennington and Jordan Cottrell will also get their chances.

In the secondary, Parker Sansing and Owen Isenhower are back at the corner positions, giving Homewood two top-flight players at the position. Carter Dabbs and Jermald Patterson will also factor in. At safety, Clay Burdeshaw has emerged as a strong player, while Jackson Warren, C.J. Tidmore and John Griffin are battling for playing time.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Whit Armistead, who kicked the game-winning field goal against Vestavia Hills last fall, is back for the Patriots. He is likely to handle many of the kicking and punting duties, but Giancarlo Antunez has impressed coaches as well and could contribute.

Parris and Reeves will be among the team’s returners, as Berguson said the goal is to “get the ball to your playmakers.”

SCHEDULE

Homewood opens the season with the “Battle of Lakeshore” against John Carroll, in a game that will be played Thursday, Aug. 18, at Samford University. The Patriots then face longtime rival Vestavia Hills and play Pinson Valley in the middle of the season.

Homewood’s region has a different look to it this season. Briarwood is the only opponent that has been with them the last two years, with Benjamin Russell, Calera, Chilton County, Helena and Pelham now populating the region.