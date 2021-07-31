Homewood Football Preview: Patriots aim to extend playoff streak

× Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Woods Ray (13).

There is a positive energy within the Homewood High School football program entering the fall. Perhaps that has to do with the fact the Patriots are no longer operating with trailers serving as locker rooms and the baseball field as a makeshift practice field.

The Patriots have fully moved into the new addition to the school, which features a new weight room, new locker room, new team meeting spaces and new offices.

But head coach Ben Berguson also feels good about his roster entering this year. Whereas entering last fall the Patriots lacked experience across the board, Homewood returns over half its starters this season.

“Last year, we were young and inexperienced,” said Berguson, who enters his eighth year at Homewood. “This year, we’re still young but we do have experience. We feel better about things.”

× Expand Carter Engle (32).

OFFENSE

Last fall, Woods Ray split time with Brode Susce at the quarterback position, but it’s Ray’s show after Susce’s graduation.

Ray can do it all. He’s a true dual-threat quarterback, able to throw and run effectively. Berguson thinks so highly of Ray that he believes his quarterback could lead the team in both passing and rushing yards this season.

“Woods Ray is the real deal,” Berguson said. “He’s going to be fun to watch over the next two years. He can really spin it and he runs around so good, he can extend plays.”

The Patriots are virtually starting over at running back, after moving last year’s leading rusher Sam Carr over to defense. Berguson said Mondrell Odell and Jordan Kiwoi have separated themselves from the rest and their varying skillsets complement each other well.

Odell is a downhill power back, while Kiwoi is more of a big play threat with the ball in his hands. Berguson also mentioned Harris Fowlkes and Calyb Colbert as other potential running backs.

Out wide, Aron Marsch and J.C. Daniel are the senior leaders of the receiver group. Throw in Charlie Reeves and Jackson Parris and Homewood has four experienced pass-catchers with the ability to make big plays. Hunter Drake, Camron Fortson and Parker Sansing will provide depth there as well.

Harvey Ray also gives the Patriots another lethal receiving threat from the tight end position, someone with the ability to win 50/50 balls over a defender. Tripp Gann and Rigdon Gibbons will also get reps at tight end.

Berguson also feels like his offensive line has the potential to be one of the best in recent years. Four of them started at some point last year. From left to right, Miles Williams, Jack Watson, Cooper Johnston, Jaxon Brooks and Graham McLean are expected to start for the Patriots. Taylor Lemmon is a sixth man of sorts, able to fill in any of those spots as needed.

“I’m really excited about this offense. Hopefully, we’ll be able to score a lot of points,” Berguson said.

× Expand Aron Marsch (10).

DEFENSE

The Homewood defense will have a familiar look under longtime coordinator Freddy Lawrence this fall, with the Patriots running a 3-4 scheme. They have five starters returning that will lead the way for the unit.

Along the defensive line, Mike Ngei is the only returning starter. Maxy Salazar, Hayden Eldridge and Aaron Ford will work their way into the rotation as well. Even Luke Keown, a standout soccer player for the Patriots, has made great progress since he joined the team.

Homewood returns the most experience in the middle of the defense, with Carter Engle and Henry Watson both back as returning starters at linebacker. Miller Chapman and Jon Merrell have a chance to earn starting roles as well, with Adam Parker able to spell any of the four starters at any given time.

The secondary will have some different faces this fall, but Berguson likes what he has back there. Taylor Patterson, who plays safety, is the lone returning starter in that unit. Carr is playing safety now after spending last season as a running back and Clay Burdeshaw is also in the mix at safety.

At corner, Owen Isenhower and Logan Hall have taken hold of starting roles, with Brian Condon and Sansing among the others fighting for playing time.

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Jimmy Mitchell. Mike Ngei (43). × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Quad Harrison (4). × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Jimmy Mitchell. Zach Archer (12). Prev Next

SPECIAL TEAMS

Daniel filled the role of placekicker for the Patriots last fall, with a highlight of booting the game-winning field goal to defeat Pelham in the regular season finale.

He will continue in that role again this year, but the Patriots are looking for a punter to replace Len Irvine. Berguson has pinpointed Abdul Maflahi as the likely new punter.

Fowlkes, Marsch and Parris are all expected to be factors in the return game.

SCHEDULE

Homewood has made the playoffs nine straight years. The Patriots will need to navigate Class 6A, Region 5 once again this year in order to extend that streak to double digits. In region play, Homewood hosts Woodlawn, Huffman and Mountain Brook and travels to face Chelsea, Shades Valley and Briarwood.

Outside of the region, the Patriots begin the season with games against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa,

Vestavia Hills and McAdory, and conclude the season against Pelham.