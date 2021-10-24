Homewood City Schools hires two new coaches

× 1 of 2 Expand Frankie McKeown × 2 of 2 Expand Arica Moss Prev Next

Homewood High School recently hired Frankie McKeown as the head wrestling coach and Arica Moss as the head softball coach this year.

Frankie McKeown is in his second year at HHS and teaches U.S. History. He also serves as the freshman football coach.

McKeown is originally from Illinois where he started wrestling when he was 12 years old. He wrestled at Naperville North High School where he was a four year varsity starter and named most valuable wrestler as a senior. He went on to wrestle in the National Collegiate Wrestling Association at the University of Alabama and was twice named an All-American.

“The wrestling team had a tremendous finish last year, placing sixth in what was the largest and toughest state tournament in Alabama history,” McKeown said. “We return eight state placers and have a great group of kids returning this year. This includes a very talented freshman class.”

Homewood’s assistant wrestling coaches are DeAngelo Perry, Eric Stuman, and Jeff Waldman. “Each of these coaches bring a lot of experience to the program and will help our athletes tremendously. I am grateful to have such a great staff of assistant coaches,” he said.

Homewood High School is also excited to have Arica Moss lead the Lady Patriots Softball program this year. This is her sixth year at HHS, and throughout her career in Homewood she has assisted with softball and girls basketball.

Moss is an adapted physical education and drivers education teacher at HHS. Before her career in Homewood, she attended Samford University on a softball scholarship where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sport administration and master’s degree in physical education.

The love for sports and coaching runs in the Moss family as her husband serves as an assistant baseball coach for Samford University. They have one daughter, Emma Kathryn, and two golden doodles: Tucker and Evie.

“Homewood softball has made tremendous progress in the last five years, and I am honored to have the opportunity to build on the past success,” Moss said. “I am also very excited to work with this wonderful group of young ladies, especially our eight seniors. I know they will lead this team well and leave a legacy, both on and off the field, for years to come! We are currently working hard in the weight room, conditioning and on the mental aspect of the game in the classroom. We can’t wait for the 2022 season!”

– Submitted by Merrick Wilson.