Patriots improve to 2-0 with shutout win at Briarwood

Homewood moved to 2-0 on the season Friday night, leaning on big plays from its offensive stars and a stout defensive effort to shut out Briarwood 27-0 at Lions Pride Stadium.

Quarterback Kaleb Carson opened the scoring with a 65-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Tomon Felton with just under seven minutes to play in the second quarter. The Patriots missed the extra point but wasted no time extending their lead.

Later in the quarter, running back Reid Goldstein broke through for a 7-yard touchdown run. The extra point made it 13-0 heading into halftime.

Goldstein added two more scores in the second half — a short run to close the third quarter and a 21-yard burst early in the fourth — to seal the Patriots’ second straight lopsided win to start the season.

Homewood’s defense stifled Briarwood throughout the night, keeping the Lions out of the end zone for a second consecutive game.

"I loved our defense," Homewood Coach Ben Berguson said. "I thought our defense played lights out. To get a shutout is huge here at Briarwood."

Briarwood, now 0-2, will look to regroup as it begins region play Thursday at Ramsay. Homewood opens its region slate Friday at home against Mortimer Jordan.

