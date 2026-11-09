Patriots lean on depth to replace veteran rotation

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood senior Josiah Batson is one of four seniors expected to lead a Patriots team replacing most of last year’s 25-8 rotation. Photo by David Leong.

Elijah Garrison has coached the Homewood High School boys basketball team for two seasons and reached the regional final both times. He has yet to see what his third team looks like.

Summer injuries and the fall overlap with football meant the Patriots had not practiced at full strength heading into the season, and Garrison is piecing together a rotation after losing most of the contributors from last year’s 25-8 team.

“I think this team is deeper than our last two teams,” Garrison said at the Under the Lights Basketball Media Day on Oct. 19. “I think because of that, practice should be more competitive. We probably don’t have as much of a drop off after eight or nine and we’re able to really get after each other in practice.”

Last year’s group won the Class 6A, Area 9 championship, survived Shades Valley by two points in the sub-regional round and beat Mountain Brook at the Northeast Regional before falling to Oxford in the regional final. Now the Patriots are in 5A, in Area 9 with Mountain Brook, Parker and Ramsay, and the task is replacing a lineup built around Kaleb Carson.

“The last two years we’ve had a very obvious college player that’s out there,” Garrison said. “I think we have a couple guys that have the opportunity to potentially play in college.”

Garrison would rather have six players scoring between six and 10 points a night than one scoring 30, and he thinks this roster has more length and better rebounding than recent editions.

The seniors are Josiah Batson, Davis Lee, Keenan Limo and Fletch Smith. All four were on the varsity roster last season but saw limited minutes, and Lee and Limo have been on varsity since their sophomore year. Batson sees his job as running the offense and setting the tone, Lee as a shooter who can guard on the ball, Limo as a scorer on the wing and Smith as the hustle player in the post.

Batson said being unified as a team would be a key to the Patriots’ success this season.

“We have a lot of new players on the team, a lot of people who haven’t played together before,” he said. “So if we can figure out how to play together and play well, I think it leads to some success.”

The junior class is the deepest in the program, and Garrison said it reminds him of last year’s seniors. Kam Foster played significant minutes a year ago, and DJ Oliver, Quincy McGhee, Ben Baguley, Reid Goldstein, Marcus McGee, Cannon Vail, Charlie Hartman and Bennett Smith, Fletch’s younger brother, are expected to take on bigger roles. Sophomores Porter Batson, Josiah’s younger brother, and Ryan Elliott round out the roster.

Garrison hired assistant Chris Richardson from Clay-Chalkville to sharpen the Patriots on the defensive end, where he wants a more disruptive team, and he expects the new 35-second shot clock to reward the side that handles end-of-quarter situations best.

Homewood opened against Moody on Nov. 5 and plays in the Sneaky Pete’s Rebel Classic at Vestavia Hills over Thanksgiving week. A December stretch at Oak Mountain, Vestavia Hills and Huntsville precedes a neutral-site game against Opelika in the Coke Classic at Decatur on Dec. 19, and the Patriots host the 36th annual Metro Tournament on Dec. 28-30 with Pell City, Shades Valley and Tuscaloosa County in the field.

Area play begins Jan. 8 at Mountain Brook. Senior night is Jan. 28 against Bessemer City, and the regular season ends Feb. 1 at Hoover.