Homewood athletes sign to continue careers

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools.
Clay Burdeshaw, left, and Woods Ray, right, recently signed with Samford University and Dartmouth University, respectively, to continue their football careers. ols.
These future college athletes of Homewood High School signed scholarships to the following schools on Signing Day on Feb. 3. Homewood City Schools celebrates their hard work & dedication to both academics and athletics:
Tripp Gann, Baseball – Shelton State Community College
Clay Burdeshaw, Football – Samford University
Woods Ray, Football – Dartmouth College
Dobbs Durkin, Soccer – Spring Hill College
Drew Vinson, Soccer – Belmont University
Sunny Ferren, Soccer – Longwood University
Maddie Massie, Soccer – Furman University
Grace Studinka, Soccer – Mississippi College
– Submitted by Homewood City Schools.