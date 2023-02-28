Homewood athletes sign to continue careers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools. Clay Burdeshaw, left, and Woods Ray, right, recently signed with Samford University and Dartmouth University, respectively, to continue their football careers. ols.

These future college athletes of Homewood High School signed scholarships to the following schools on Signing Day on Feb. 3. Homewood City Schools celebrates their hard work & dedication to both academics and athletics:

Tripp Gann, Baseball – Shelton State Community College

Clay Burdeshaw, Football – Samford University

Woods Ray, Football – Dartmouth College

Dobbs Durkin, Soccer – Spring Hill College

Drew Vinson, Soccer – Belmont University

Sunny Ferren, Soccer – Longwood University

Maddie Massie, Soccer – Furman University

Grace Studinka, Soccer – Mississippi College

– Submitted by Homewood City Schools.