Homewood’s Major Moorer tackles football, philosophy and the human mind

× Expand Photos courtesy of Scott Butler. Homewood’s Major Moorer (95) returns an interception for a touchdown in the spring game against Spain Park.

On Friday nights, Homewood High School senior Major Moorer is known for chasing quarterbacks and making tackles. Off the field, he’s just as likely to be debating ethics, discussing famous philosophical dilemmas or asking friends to define what makes someone a “good person.”

It’s not the typical conversation you expect from a high school defensive lineman.

As one of the Patriots’ senior leaders, Moorer is preparing for his final high school football season while balancing a love for philosophy, an interest in psychology and a curiosity that stretches far beyond the game. That combination of physical toughness and intellectual curiosity makes him one of Homewood’s most unique student-athletes.

Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Moorer moves in for a tackle in the spring game against Spain Park.

During this spring’s exhibition against Spain Park — a game made especially interesting because his father coaches the Jaguars’ offensive line — Moorer recorded four tackles, three tackles for a loss, multiple quarterback pressures and a pick-six before leaving at halftime under spring game participation rules.

“It was definitely fun getting a pick-six against my dad’s team,” he says with a smile. Despite the storyline, he insists the family rivalry wasn’t nearly as dramatic as people imagined. “We’re both really competitive, but when it comes to football, it’s almost business-like.”

Moorer’s personality shines just as brightly away from the field.

Asked who his biggest role model is, he first flashes his trademark sense of humor.

“My mirror,” he jokes, before breaking into laughter.

Then, without missing a beat, his answer turns sincere.

“I’d probably say my parents,” he says. “They deal with a lot, and then they have me on top of everything else. I can’t say enough good things about them. I’m incredibly grateful.”

Following what he hopes to be a successful senior season, Moorer is already looking ahead. After graduating with the class of 2027, he looks forward to attending college and continuing his football career while majoring in psychology or philosophy.