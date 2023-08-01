High School Football Preview: New-look Patriots aiming to continue winning ways

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Laura Chramer. Homewood quarterback Will Myers (11) will take over as the Patriots’ starting signal caller this fall, following the graduation of star Woods Ray. Evan Ausmer (9), left, will be part of a three-man tandem in the backfield for the rebuilt Patriots’ offense this fall. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood linebacker Talton Thomas (2) is coming off an all-state season as a sophomore, accumulating over 100 tackles for the Patriots. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by James Nicholas. Homewood kicker Whit Armistead (29) will be the Patriots’ kicker once again. He is also expected to get some playing time at tight end. Prev Next

Homewood High School returned to the double-digit win threshold last year, accomplishing something head coach Ben Berguson had not shied away from.

The Patriots have made the playoffs in each of Berguson’s nine years in charge, but Homewood followed up a pair of 10-win seasons in 2017 and 2018 with a combined 17-18 record over the next three years.

Berguson spoke often of wanting to get back to that level, and that’s exactly what last year’s team did. Homewood went 10-3, with the season culminating in an overtime classic with eventual Class 6A state champion Saraland. Saraland won the game 57-56 after Homewood’s potential game-winning two-point conversion was deemed unsuccessful.

But ahead of the 2023 season, Berguson laid out an unfortunate truth.

“Every point we scored last year graduated,” he said.

So, yes, there will be growing pains. The Patriots return just five starters from a year ago. But there are also positives. Many of the players who will become this year’s starters played quite a bit last year and got experience under their belts.

And they already know the standard that has been set.

“These guys know what it’s like to be there, and it makes you that much hungrier to get there,” Berguson said. “Hopefully they will carry it on.”

OFFENSE

Homewood will have a new quarterback for the first time in a few years, as Will Myers steps into the QB1 spot vacated by Woods Ray, who was a first-team all-state player last fall.

Berguson had high marks for the junior signal caller.

“He’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around,” he said. “He has the ability to walk into the weight room and take over a situation, which you really need with a young football team.”

Like Ray, Myers can run the ball at a high level. But he is probably not at the same level as a passer, meaning the Patriots will likely feature a run-heavy attack that is quite diverse. Sophomore Kaleb Carson is capable of stepping in if needed as well.

Myers will be one option, but the running back trio of Evan Ausmer, Eric Davidson and A.J. Crear will be expected to carry a significant load in this offense.

“They complement each other well,” Berguson said.

The wide receiving group will have a much different look this season. On the outside, King Walker, Alijah Lavender and Tomon Felton are mostly unproven, but they give the Patriots some height and length to go along with potential. In the slot, Camron Fortson has elite speed and is a senior. David Walden will also get some looks on the inside.

Whit Armistead, who doubles as the kicker, will get some time at tight end this season. Hayes DeCoudres and J.T. Watts are sophomore tight ends expected to be involved as well.

Berguson expects the offensive line to be a strength — a good thing considering the emphasis the team is going to put on the running game.

Jaxon Brooks at left tackle and Jack Watson are back as returning starters. Watson played left guard last year but is moving to center. Marvin Patrick started some last year and will play right guard. Walker Williams is in line to play left guard and Luke Jenkins should slot in at right tackle.

DEFENSE

Homewood has three starters back on the defensive side of the ball, along with some older players who are ready to step into big roles.

Up front, Hayden Eldridge is a known quantity along the defensive line. Fellow senior Will Keown is the vocal leader of the defense and is set to have a big season. Berguson had high marks for sophomore nose guard Randall Jaquez, who played a lot last year and has proven to give opposing offensive lines a hard time.

All-state linebacker Talton Thomas is back, after accumulating over 100 tackles last season as a sophomore. His speed allows him to make plays all over the field for the Patriots. Maurice Johnson is a senior who has waited his turn and is set to be a key contributor this fall.

Trust Darnell and Luke Eldridge have experience and will take care of things at inside linebacker.

The secondary will be pretty young. Malek Smiley, George French and John Martin are working at cornerback, while John Griffin, C.J. Tidmore and Henry Templeton have spent the most time at safety.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Armistead will be the Patriots’ kicker once again. He kicked the game-winning field goal against Vestavia Hills as a freshman and has continually improved in the role ever since.

Berguson said Armistead has gotten stronger over the offseason and is now consistently putting kickoffs into the end zone.

RC Gartman stood out over the summer as someone who could punt. Hardy Butler, a sophomore, is emerging as a strong long snapper. He is following the path of his brother, Brody, who is now at Middle Tennessee State University.