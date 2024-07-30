High expectations await Patriots

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Will Myers (11) × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Evan Ausmer (2) × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Kylen Newell (15) × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Trust Darnell (33) Prev Next

Last season was a lesson in staying the course for the Homewood High School football team.

Patriots head coach Ben Berguson did not panic when his squad started the season 0-3 for the first time since 2009. He knew he had a young and inexperienced team entering the season, and it took a few weeks for the Patriots to gain their footing.

Once they did, they wrapped the regular season with six wins over the final seven games and made the playoffs.

“We were really close last year with a young football team, and we’ve got all those guys back,” Berguson said.

Because of that, Homewood now enters the 2024 season with high expectations.

“They’re really buying in, it’s all business right now. We’ve got an opportunity to be really good this year,” Berguson said.

OFFENSE

Will Myers returns at quarterback for the Patriots and only scratched the surface of his capabilities last year. He led the team with 22 total touchdowns last fall, and Berguson believes he is capable of eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards as a dual-threat player.

Kaleb Carson is also in the quarterback room once again, but the Patriots want to get him on the field even more this fall to take advantage of his playmaking ability. He will take some snaps but also play slot receiver at times.

“We can get creative with both of them out there,” Berguson said. “Those two guys are two of the best athletes in this school. They’ve got to be on the field all the time.”

Kylen Newell came on strong last season and is back as the Patriots’ leading receiver. Tomon Felton and David Walden are ones to watch on the outside as well.

The Patriots have a few capable tight ends, with J.T. Watts, Hayes DeCoudres and Whit Armistead all back and capable of handling blocking and pass-catching duties.

Evan Ausmer is another playmaker for the Patriots out of the backfield. He led the team in rushing last fall and could see some time split out wide, too. Eric Davidson is a speedy back who will also garner carries.

Up front, Homewood has some experience returning. Walker Williams is moving over to left tackle and has handled the move well, according to Berguson. Bardon King is back at right guard as well. Marvin Patrick possesses experience and will settle into a role. Henry Studinka is expected to step in at center.

Clay Thornton and Khalil Winchester will also look to crack the rotation.

DEFENSE

Homewood’s defense hit its stride over the second half of the season and will look to continue that momentum.

The secondary appears to be the most experienced group of the bunch. John Griffin, C.J. Tidmore, Maleik Smiley, R.C. Gartman, George French and John Martin all have varying levels of experience and have shown what they can do.

Henry Templeton and Joey Luckianow will look to fill big shoes at outside linebacker following the transfer of Talton Thomas to Parker.

The Patriots feel good about inside linebacker, with Trust Darnell returning and Luke Eldridge there as well. That duo combined for nearly 200 tackles last fall.

Up front, Ford Hawkins is a returning starter along the line. Randall Jaquez is back at nose guard. Will Ray is a newcomer expected to make a big impact at the line of scrimmage. Look for the likes of Gray Keown, Major Moorer and Rod Lambert to see playing time as well.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Homewood’s special teams situation may be one of the most stable in the area. The Patriots return a strong kicker, punter and long snapper this fall.

Armistead handles the kicking duties for the Patriots, in addition to his contributions on offense. Gartman has proven to be a reliable punter to go along with his work in the secondary.

Long snapper Hardy Butler is quickly becoming a highly-rated player at his position as well.

“We’ve probably got the best trio of special teams guys,” Berguson said.

Newell, Ausmer and Carson are among the options at returner.

SCHEDULE

For the first time since 1971, the rivalry game between Homewood and Vestavia Hills will not be played.

In non-region action, the Patriots open up the season at John Carroll in the Battle of Lakeshore. Homewood will host Briarwood the following week, travel to Mountain Brook in the middle of the season and host James Clemens to conclude the regular season.

The Patriots will travel to Mortimer Jordan, Jackson-Olin and Minor in Class 6A,

Region 5. They will host Woodlawn, Gardendale and Parker.