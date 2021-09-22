Hard work paying off

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood seniors, from left, Olivia Brown, Lily Janas, Haley Callaham, Mackenzie Yoakum, and Olivia Outman following a match against Sparkman at Spain Park High School on Aug. 26.

Mackenzie Yoakum perfectly describes the evolution of the relationship between the five seniors on the Homewood High School volleyball team.

“We’re not volleyball friends anymore,” she said.

Whereas in years past, there may have been a figurative line drawn between teammates and other social groups, these days Yoakum, Olivia Brown, Olivia Outman, Lily Janas and Haley Callaham look at each other almost as extended family.

They are a large part of why many believe Homewood has the chance to threaten for the Class 6A state title this fall.

The potential of this class has been evident for some time. Yoakum recalls seeing flashes during her sophomore year that something special was brewing. Janas noticed a different fire in the team during the spring. Brown saw things click in the summer, as the Patriots competed well in various competitions.

After a few years of making it to the Super Regional tournament but no further, the desire is there to do something special in 2021.

“We’re all just wanting it so bad and I’m hoping we can put our minds to it,” Callaham said.

The Homewood seniors complement each other on and off the court in a positive way. Brown and Janas are outside hitters, Yoakum hits from the right side, Outman serves as the primary setter and Callaham is a libero and defensive specialist.

Outman runs the offense as the team’s setter, but setting those three hitters makes her job “a lot easier.”

“All three of them are amazing hitters and they’re great teammates and we have a great connection. I love setting these hitters,” she said.

Outman and Brown played club ball together over the offseason and that has only strengthened their play together. Callaham said playing behind that front line is relieving and gives her more confidence. Janas praised Outman’s abilities and has also transitioned to the outside this season after playing middle.

“It’s been really fun,” Janas said of the move. “It gives me a lot of room to be more creative and expand my skills all the way around…Every opportunity to play is something that I cherish, but I feel like I belong on the outside and am able to contribute more.”

There is certainly a balance to the seniors enjoying the fruits of their labor over the last several years, while also keeping in mind that they have to earn it on the court as well. Being a preseason favorite matters only until the games begin.

Homewood competes in Area 9, which is the furthest thing from a cake walk. The Patriots are grouped with reigning state champion Mountain Brook, a strong Chelsea team and an improving Briarwood squad.

“It’s really important to not get ahead of ourselves,” Yoakum said. “Obviously, the No. 1 goal is to win a state championship, but you can’t do that unless you host [the area tournament] and then win [the tournament] and go to regionals.”

Janas said the most important quality to exhibit is humility as the Patriots race toward their goals this fall.

“This is an incredible group of young ladies,” second-year coach Andie Freedman said. “I think we have incredible chemistry and great leadership that’s really starting to pop. There’s no limit to what this team can do, especially if they stay focused, humble and hungry.”