Giffin, Kirkpatrick earn scholar-athlete honor

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. John Carroll’s Mady Kirkpatrick (11) John Carroll’s Mady Kirkpatrick (11) serves during the North Super Regional on Oct. 22 at Finley Center in Hoover.

Samantha Giffin of Homewood High School and Mady Kirkpatrick of John Carroll Catholic High School were honored with the Ken and Betty Joy Blankenship Student-Athlete Achievement Award, recognizing high school seniors who have achieved success relative to their ability or overcome significant hardship.

Giffin, one of the top para-swimmers in Alabama, captured a state championship and set a record in the 100-yard backstroke in 2023. Competing with a prosthetic left leg, her journey in the pool has been defined by perseverance and determination.

“I have pushed myself to be a good person and show people that even with a disability, it does not need to bring you down,” said Giffin. “I can accomplish things in life and be the person I want to be and show people that I am able to do what I put my mind to.”

Lee Hall, the Homewood baseball and swim coach, remembered the first time he met Giffin and the lasting impression she made.

“I see this girl walking down the hall with a big smile on her face with a prosthetic leg, and I heard she was a swimmer so I stopped her, introduced myself and asked her if she would be interested in swimming for our high school team,” said Hall. “That ‘yes’ changed me. I have coached some amazing young men — including my son Carson, who won the 4A Bryant-Jordan Achievement Award in 2017 — but this powerpacked, high-energy little girl from Colombia, South America, is the most inspirational athlete I have ever had the pleasure to coach and be around.”

Kirkpatrick, an outside hitter for the volleyball team, also demonstrated resilience through her career. She earned second-team Under the Lights All-South Metro Volleyball Team honors after a senior season in which she had 335 digs and 177 kills.

Diagnosed with diabetes at a young age, Kirkpatrick has balanced the demands of athletics, academics and her health with maturity beyond her years.

“Mady is a hard-working, self-motivated student-athlete who does not allow her physical challenges to hinder her,” said John Carroll volleyball head coach Carol Bolton. “She self-monitors her activities and medication with great maturity. She is an exemplary student, a phenomenal athlete, a friend and role model, and a positive asset to John Carroll.”

“There have been a lot of challenges along the way that have pushed me to grow both as a student and an athlete,” added Kirkpatrick. “Being recognized in this way means a lot. It lets me see that all my hard work and dedication through my career has paid off.”

Giffin plans to attend Southern Union State Community College while Kirkpatrick is heading to Auburn University.