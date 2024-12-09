Get to know: Patriots guard forward Lane Crowe

Lane Crowe is a guard forward on Homewood High School’s girls basketball team. In this interview, she shares some of her favorite things about the sport and talks about which WNBA and NBA teams she loves to watch.

Q: Introduce yourself.

A: Hi, I'm Lane Crowe. I am a guard forward. I play for Homewood High School, and I'm a current junior.

Q: What is your favorite thing about basketball?

A: My favorite thing about basketball is when you can see all of your hard work culminated into a desired result and you get to celebrate that with your team.

Q: What are your goals for this season?

A: My goals for this season are to push myself to become better every day. To just have fun with my team, and make the most of my junior year.

Q: What is your earliest memory of basketball?

A: My earliest memory of basketball is my dad coaching the first grade co-ed basketball team, and just teaching us how to shoot a basketball.

Q: What’s the most impressive thing you’ve done on a basketball court?

A: Honestly, I think the most impressive thing I've done on a basketball court, like, ever was to keep my composure and lead my team through a mentally-challenging and, just honestly, tough area tournament game.

Q: What is your favorite sports team? Why do you root for them?

A: My favorite sports team has got to be the Atlanta Dream because they're the closest WNBA team to where I live, and I just love going to that environment with my family and watching some good basketball.

Q: Who wins the NBA title this year?

A: I can't lie, I'm a Cavs fan, so Cavs all the way.