Football season is a month away

× Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood quarter back Will Myers (11) rushes for a touchdown during a game between the Homewood Patriots and John Carroll Cavaliers at John Carroll High School in Birmingham, AL on Friday August 25, 2023. Photo by Richard Force

As of Tuesday, high school football season is officially one month away.

The Homewood and John Carroll football teams begin the 2024 season on Aug. 23, as the two square off in the Battle of Lakeshore at John Carroll.

Homewood posted a record of 6-5 last season, winning five in a row to qualify for the playoffs after starting 0-3.

John Carroll had one of its best seasons in recent memory, going 9-3 and reaching the second round of the playoffs.

Here’s a look at Homewood’s 2024 schedule:

Aug. 23: @ John Carroll

Aug. 30: vs. Briarwood

Sept. 6: @ Mortimer Jordan*

Sept. 13: vs. Woodlawn*

Sept. 19: @ Jackson-Olin*

Sept. 27: @ Mountain Brook

Oct. 4: vs. Gardendale*

Oct. 11: OPEN

Oct. 18: vs. Parker*

Oct. 24: @ Minor*

Nov. 1: vs. James Clemens

*Region game

Here's a look at John Carroll's 2024 schedule:

Aug. 23: vs. Homewood

Aug. 30: @ St. Michael

Sept. 5: @ Carver-Birmingham*

Sept. 13: vs. Hayden*

Sept. 20: @ Ramsay^

Sept. 27: @ Montevallo

Oct. 4: vs. Wenonah*

Oct: 11: @ Briarwood*

Oct. 18: vs. Corner*

Oct. 25: OPEN

Nov. 1: vs. West Blocton

*Region game

^Game played at Legion Field

Be on the lookout next month for our annual Under the Lights preseason football magazine, which includes an in-depth preview of the Homewood and John Carroll teams.