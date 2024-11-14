Football Friday: Patriots hit the road

Friday means gameday for the Homewood High School football team.

Under the Lights and Homewood Star has you covered from the gridiron, as Homewood heads to Fort Payne for the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Here's what you need to know:

Homewood (9-2) at Fort Payne (8-3)

Date : Friday, Nov. 15

: Friday, Nov. 15 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Fort Payne High School

Last week: Homewood beat Athens 31-24; Fort Payne edged out Pell City 24-23.

What to watch: Homewood put forth an inspirational effort to rally and beat Athens last week in the opening round of the playoffs. Fort Payne had to climb out of an early to hole to beat Pell City by a point. Health will be a question for the Patriots, as starting quarterback Will Myers went out with injury again. John Griffin, who was carted off last week, has been one of the defense’s key players this year, too.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Fort Payne 28-21 on Nov. 10, 2017, in the first round of the state playoffs. It is the only previous meeting between the two teams.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Hartselle and Oxford in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

The Under the Lights newsletter is back and ready to hit your inbox first thing Saturday morning. Click here to get all of our coverage in one place, and be one of the first to be able to vote in our Player of the Week poll.

Here are all of our game previews.

Go listen to this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn Alabama, featuring sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd.

Follow Under the Lights on social media for live updates of all the games on Friday night.