Football Friday: Patriots hosting big playoff game

Homewood remains at home for the second straight playoff game, as the Patriots host Hartselle in the Game of the Week in the second round of the playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Game of the Week

Homewood (10-1) at Hartselle (10-1)

Class 6A second round

Date : Friday, Nov. 14

: Friday, Nov. 14 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: J.P. Cain Stadium – Hartselle High

Last week: Homewood got past Pell City 28-14; Hartselle blew past Buckhorn 33-7.What to watch: Homewood didn’t play its best game last week in the playoff opener, but the Patriots did enough to get through and beat a tough Pell City team. This is one of only a handful of second-round matchups statewide that feature 10-win teams. Hartselle has been one of the top teams in the state all year, and there is a special local connection in this one. Bert Newton, son of legendary coach Bob Newton, is the second-year coach at Hartselle. Bert Newton played for his father at Homewood and will bring his team to Waldrop Stadium to face the Patriots on Bob Newton Field.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Hartselle 25-21 on Nov. 7, 2014, in the first round of the playoffs. Homewood has won each of the three previous meetings.

Recent playoff history: Homewood is in the playoffs for the 14th straight year, and has made it to at least the second round in 10 of those seasons. Bob Newton led Homewood to four state championships in his tenure (2000, 2002, 2004 and 2005). Hartselle is a mainstay in the playoffs as well, having made it for the eighth straight year and having only missed it once in the last 20 years. This is the Tigers’ fourth consecutive year in the second round.

Next round: The winner plays the winner between Clay-Chalkville and Gadsden City in the quarterfinals. If Homewood wins, the Patriots would travel to either opponent.

