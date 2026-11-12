Football Friday: Patriots start playoff run

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Homewood and John Carroll are back in action Friday night, as both play in the second round of the playoffs. Homewood hosts a strong Pike Road team, while John Carroll travels to No. 1 Briarwood.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Homewood (10-1) vs. Pike Road (8-3)

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Friday, Nov. 13 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood beat Theodore 36-14; Pike Road beat Bessemer City 28-17.

What to watch: Homewood scored 22 points in the first quarter against Theodore and cruised from there, with Chappy Chapleau scoring twice on five carries and Beckham Newell catching seven passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. Homewood gets a tougher test in the second round against a Pike Road team that is strong. Pike Road lost to Enterprise, Hewitt-Trussville and Benjamin Russell by a combined 12 points. The Patriots also pulled away from a stout Bessemer City team in the first round. This will be a matchup to watch this week.

Last meeting: Pike Road beat Homewood 10-9 in 2023. The series is tied 1-1.

Next week: With a win, Homewood would face either Gulf Shores or McAdory in the third round. Homewood would host Gulf Shores or travel to McAdory.

John Carroll (5-6) at Briarwood (11-0)

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Friday, Nov. 13 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: John Carroll beat Randolph 28-7; Briarwood advanced past St. John Paul II by forfeit.

What to watch: John Carroll avenged an Oct. 23 loss to Randolph in the first round last week, and the win was the Cavaliers' second playoff victory in the last 22 years. Briarwood did not play in the first round after St. John Paul II forfeited, and the Lions have not played a game since beating American Christian 28-14 on Oct. 23 to win the Private Class AA, Region 2 title. These two teams met earlier in the year in region play, with the Lions winning in a blowout.

Last meeting: Briarwood beat John Carroll 48-0 earlier this year. Briarwood leads the series 14-3.

Next week: The winner will face either Lee-Scott or American Christian in the semifinals. If Briarwood wins, the Lions would host either team. John Carroll would travel to American Christian or host Lee-Scott.