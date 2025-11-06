Football Friday: Patriots open playoffs at home

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Homewood High School football team.

Homewood is back at home to open the Class 6A playoffs against Pell City.

Homewood (9-1) vs. Pell City (7-3)

Class 6A first round

Date : Friday, Nov. 7

: Friday, Nov. 7 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood knocked off James Clemens 38-28; Pell City beat Southside-Gadsden 54-19.

What to watch: For as good of a regular season as Homewood had, the Patriots’ opening round draw is far from a given. Pell City has had a strong season and came out on the short end of the stick in a three-way tie for second in Region 6. Homewood has proven it can play with anyone this season, as evidenced by wins over the likes of James Clemens and Parker and its only loss coming to Mountain Brook. Homewood appears to be the better team on paper, but the Panthers are no slouch.

Recent playoff history: Homewood is in the state playoffs for the 14th straight year, and all 12 years of head coach Ben Berguson’s tenure. In those previous 13 appearances, the Patriots have advanced to the quarterfinals twice. Pell City is in the postseason for the second straight year, but has not won a playoff game since 2012.

Last meeting: Homewood defeated Pell City 21-14 on Oct. 1, 1993. The series dates back to 1986, with Homewood winning four of six.

Next round: The winner plays the winner between Hartselle and Buckhorn in the second round.

